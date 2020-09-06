Sunday, September 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Know More About National Yoga Awareness Month
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Know More About National Yoga Awareness Month

September, the National Yoga Awareness month

0
Yoga
Yoga is known for its ability to soothe tension and anxiety in the mind and body. But it can also have an impact on a person's exercise capacity. Unsplash

Yearly, the goal of September is known to carry out the Yoga Awareness Month campaign. The campaign takes place in order to educate the general public about the benefits of yoga and to inspire human beings to live a healthy lifestyle.

Back in the year 2008, Department of Health and Human Services designated the month of September as National Yoga Awareness Month.

The word yoga is derived from the sanskrit word “yuji,” meaning yoke or union. It is an old practice that brings together mind and body

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates. 

Yoga
Yoga may help bring calm and mindfulness to your busy life. Unsplash

The following are the benefits of Yoga: 

  • It decreases stress and helps relieving stress of an individual.
  • It relieves anxiety and decreases its symptoms.
  • In addition to improving the mental health, studies suggest that practicing yoga may reduce inflammation as well.
  • It improves heart health by decreasing risk factors that cause heart diseases.
  • Yoga is slowly becoming increasingly common as a therapy to improve quality of life.
  • The practise of it helps fight depression.
  • It tends to promote sleep quality because of its effects on melatonin.
  • It improves an individuals flexibility, balance and strength.
  • Practising it improves the breathing of a being.

Yoga
Practicing yoga improved lipid profiles in healthy patients as well as patients with known coronary artery disease. Unsplash

Various studies have confirmed that there are many mental and physical benefits of practising it.

Also Read: Ayurveda May Help Students Deal With Exam, Result Stress

Incorporating it into our daily routine can help enhance our health, increase strength and flexibility and considerably reduce symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety.

Practicing yoga just a few times per week may be enough to make a noticeable difference when it comes to your physical and mental health.

Previous articleThe Safety Of Workers Depend On Viral Transport Medium
Next articleFilms Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more
Lead Story

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more

Astronomers Discovers Evidence of First Intermediate-Size Black Hole

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Astronomers say they have discovered evidence of the first intermediate-size black hole, created by the merger of two smaller black holes. Up to this point,...
Read more

Films Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vinod Mirani Since the time Sacred Games released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix, there has been a debate on whether the content on...
Read more

Know More About National Yoga Awareness Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yearly, the goal of September is known to carry out the Yoga Awareness Month campaign. The campaign takes place in order to educate the general...
Read more

The Safety Of Workers Depend On Viral Transport Medium

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the healthcare personnel -- especially sample collectors -- who are getting infected increasingly and putting their life at risk, experts on Sunday have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x