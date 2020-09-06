Know More About National Yoga Awareness Month

Yearly, the goal of September is known to carry out the Yoga Awareness Month campaign. The campaign takes place in order to educate the general public about the benefits of yoga and to inspire human beings to live a healthy lifestyle.

Back in the year 2008, Department of Health and Human Services designated the month of September as National Yoga Awareness Month.

The word yoga is derived from the sanskrit word “yuji,” meaning yoke or union. It is an old practice that brings together mind and body

The following are the benefits of Yoga:

It decreases stress and helps relieving stress of an individual.

It relieves anxiety and decreases its symptoms.

In addition to improving the mental health, studies suggest that practicing yoga may reduce inflammation as well.

It improves heart health by decreasing risk factors that cause heart diseases.

Yoga is slowly becoming increasingly common as a therapy to improve quality of life.

The practise of it helps fight depression.

It tends to promote sleep quality because of its effects on melatonin.

It improves an individuals flexibility, balance and strength.

. Practising it improves the breathing of a being.