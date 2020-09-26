Saturday, September 26, 2020
Know if Natural Medicines Can Heal Coronavirus Symptoms

Breaking the Virus and Infected Cells with Natural Medicines

Coronavirus
Sometimes coronavirus symptoms can be cured with natural medicine. Pixabay

In the last eight months of the Coronavirus pandemic, enough cases have been made for supplementing Covid-19 treatment with natural medicine. Data emerging from multiple locations has recorded a decline in mortality rates in the states and countries who have incorporated natural medicine for immune-boosting and to aid recovery from Covid-19.

China was among the first to set this trend as the Chinese government mandated the use of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for Coronavirus treatment in February 2020. Later, a trend was observed when Madagascar created and mandated the use of COVID Organics with anti-malarial herb Artemisia.

India witnessed a severe outbreak from March-April, and the states of Kerala and Goa announced to incorporate Ayurveda for immune-boosting and as an adjunct treatment of Covid-19. Industry estimates show that the states continue to have one of the lowest coronavirus related death rates in India, which are close to one-tenth of their neighboring states, shares Biogetica, a pharma company that combines Ayurveda, allopathy, and homeopathy in its medicines.

coronavirus
Studies and research show that there has been evidence for natural medicines curing coronavirus symptoms. Pixabay

As per initial investigations done by doctors, it was pointed that there wasn’t enough scientific data or studies done to support the usage of natural medicine. However, the trends indicate many lives have been saved and the legislators across the world should consider this option strongly along with an increase in coronavirus testing, it added.

“Most studies were done on herbal or homeopathic medicine for coronavirus thus far are either in silica, in vitro, adjunct or preventative. Numerous positive outcomes have been noticed. One prime example is a German In vitro study done by Max Planck Institute that showed Artemisia extracts breaking the bond between the virus and infected cells. However, none of these studies has compared natural treatment to pharmaceutical treatment of Coronavirus directly. At most, they have given natural treatment as an add on and noticed some slight improvement in the patients receiving both treatments simultaneously.”

Corival Life Sciences, a joint venture between Biogetica and Wockhardt Foundation, has now conducted a trial where Immunofree and Reginmune, its Ayurvedic and nutraceutical products are being studied as the main medicine for half the patients in the trial. Corival Life Sciences last month launched a CTRI registered, multicentre, randomized clinical trial. Half the patients were put on Reginmune and Immunofree while the other half in the control arm were given the Govt SOP of HCQ, Favipiravir Azithromycin, and Cetirizine, the pharma company said.

“Immunofree, an Ayurvedic medicine contains 15 herbs including Artemisia, Giloy, Glycyrrhiza, Andrographis, Haritaki, and others recommended by AYUSH and is being used in countries who have mandated natural treatment of Corona. Regimmune is a western immune modulator with Vitamins, Minerals, and Amino Acids.

Natural Medicine
Many countries have adapted natural medicine to get rid of coronavirus. Pixabay

“The interim report of the trial makes a ground-breaking revelation. Patients on only Immunofree and Reginmune resolved coronavirus symptoms faster and 86 percent of them tested negative for Coronavirus in five days. In comparison, most symptoms lasted longer on the pharmaceutical SOP and only 60 percent tested negative on the fifth day. Numerous test markers relevant to Coronavirus treatment including viral load, blood oxygenation, d-dimer, procalcitonin, leukocytes, and C reactive protein and fever were recorded and most seem to be in favor of the natural treatment arm,” they said.

The positive direction of the trial, as per Biogetica, delivers excellent news for the whole world and Indians especially, with stringent controls of recent science is proving the traditional medical system of Ayurveda in a manner never done before.

“Recruitment into this trial at three hospitals has now been accelerated and some practitioners are even appealing to government agencies for early adoption of this combination natural therapy.” These natural remedies can only be labeled for Coronavirus treatment once AYUSH and ICMR approve their use and that these studies itself cannot be construed as a claim of coronavirus treatment or cure. Both Reginmune and Immunofree are readily available in the market but not to be presently sold as a coronavirus treatment or cure until the trial completes and government agencies approve them.

Dr. Vijay Kushvaha, a physician from Mumbai said that he has months of experience using Reginmune and Immunofree and it is overwhelming to see the results which are documented. “I myself was a part of the pilot study. Most firms are trying to repurpose older pharmaceuticals or Ayurvedic medicines for Coronavirus treatment whereas these were made for the multifaceted presentation we are seeing in 2020. It is my hope that India adds these traditional medicines to the government SOPs countrywide for Corona treatment nationwide. They also seem to be of great benefit to those who are pre-corona and post-corona and should be taken by all until the pandemic settles down.” (IANS)

