Saturday, September 5, 2020
Nature Lovers Demand Natural Policy For Vulture Conservation

Green activists call for saving vultures from extinction

Vultures have excellent senses of sight and smell to help them locate food, and they can find a dead animal from a mile or more away. Unsplash

Nature lovers and bird watchers on Saturday expressed grave concern over the fast declining vulture population in the country and demanded a national policy for their conservation.

At a meeting to observe the International Vulture Awareness Day organized by the Biodiversity Research and Development Society (BRDS) in collaboration with green groups through video-conferencing, activists demanded firm action by government agencies to conserve the vulture population.

Environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya said vultures as scavengers have a very critical role in the eco-system, therefore, vulture conservation is important. Unfortunately, a large number of these birds have been killed by poachers who have been supplying them for medicinal purposes.

Vulture Conservation
Vultures play a vital role in the clean-up of the environments in which they live. Often referred to as ‘Nature’s Clean-Up Crew’, their scavenging ways help to prevent the spread of diseases, such as rabies and tuberculosis through clearing away carcasses. Unsplash

The BRDS President Dr K P Singh said the United Nations Environment report released in 2019 had listed only 10 of the 22 varieties of them found all over the world. In India only nine species of vultures were found, including the residential and migratory. These species were the Long-billed vulture, White-backed vulture, Slender-billed vulture, Himalayan-griffon vulture, Bearded-vulture, King-vulture, Egyptian vulture, Cinereous-vulture and Eurasion-griffon vulture.

“Unfortunately, all these species are under threat of extinction. In Agra region the Egyptian species is under grave threat. Two years ago, there were nine in Etah area, eight in Mathura, three at the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal, five in Bah, two each in Keetham lake area and Achnera town,” Singh added.

From nearly 45 to 50, the number of vultures left in Agra region was now between 25 to 30.

Vulture conservation
Vultures only lay one egg every year or so. A vulture can eat up to 1 kilogram (about 2 pounds) in a single meal (that’s over 10% of their body weight). Unsplash

The exact count of the numbers can be done only through GPS by the forest department personnel.

In neighbouring Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, nearly 30 Egyptian vultures were seen in the bird sanctuary area, till nearly five years ago according to bird watchers Dhirendra and Mehranuddin. “Now only a few breeding sites of Egyptian vultures are left in Agra and nearby at Bayana, Mathura, Dholpur and Bharatpur. We feel there is an urgent need to conserve these sites.”

Interacting through video from Madhya Pradesh, Dilsher Khan and Dr Sonika Kushwaha, who have done extensive studies, said “vultures make nests in cracks, old buildings and the ruins of rocky hills. During mining of the hills for stones and due to large-scale new constructionS coming up everywhere, the habitats of vultures have come under threat.”

Devendra Singh Rathod and Sara Khan demanded that the state governments take steps to develop sites for the preservation of them. A site identified by the nature lovers is Pharenda in Maharajganj. (IANS)

