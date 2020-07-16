Thursday, July 16, 2020
‘Nature-Positive’ Solutions Can Create 395 Million Jobs by 2030: Study

COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented job losses and economic uncertainty globally

The Future of Nature and Business Report is built on real world examples where business outcomes have been improved by nature-positive outcomes. Pixabay

The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented job losses and economic uncertainty. As governments and businesses look to stimulate growth, a new study from the World Economic Forum on Wednesday found ‘nature-positive’ solutions can create 395 million jobs by 2030.

The Future of Nature and Business Report provides blueprints for businesses to tap into a $10.1 trillion business opportunity, focusing on industry actions that are nature-positive, meaning that they add value to nature.

The report is built on real world examples where business outcomes have been improved by nature-positive outcomes.

Smart farming utilizing sensors and satellite imagery in Indonesia improved crop yields on average by 60 per cent.

“We can address the looming biodiversity crisis and reset the economy in a way that creates and protects millions of jobs,” said Akanksha Khatri, Head of the Nature Action Agenda, World Economic Forum. Pixabay

Suzhou Industrial Park’s green development in China has seen its GDP increase 260-fold partially through green development.

In Vietnam, people living in coastal communities saw their incomes more than double following the restoration of critical mangroves.

“We can address the looming biodiversity crisis and reset the economy in a way that creates and protects millions of jobs,” said Akanksha Khatri, Head of the Nature Action Agenda, World Economic Forum.

“Public calls are getting louder for businesses and government to do better. We can protect our food supplies, make better use of our infrastructure and tap into new energy sources by transitioning to nature-positive solutions.” (IANS)

