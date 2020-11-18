Thursday, November 19, 2020
Lead Story

Nearly Two-Third Of The People In US Have Depression Who Don’t Seek Treatment

Depression is no different. It is an illness that can and should be treated

More than 60 percent of people deal with depression in US and do not will to take treatment. Flickr

Nearly two-third (61 percent) of the people in the US aged 65 or more, who have concerns about having depression, will not seek treatment, said researchers, including one of Indian-origin.

A new nationwide poll, the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor, shows that 33 percent of seniors who are concerned they might be suffering from depression believe they can ‘snap out’ of it on their own.

“I have found older adults have a very difficult time admitting that they have depression. When they do acknowledge it, they are still reluctant to start treatment for a wide variety of reasons,” said study author Parikshit Deshmukh, CEO, Balanced Wellbeing LLC in the US.

Balanced Wellbeing LLC provides psychiatric and psychotherapy services to nursing and assisted living facilities.

According to the survey, 61 percent of the respondents who are concerned they might have depression would not treat it because “my issues aren’t that bad”. About four in 10 (39 percent) of these think that they can manage depression without a doctor’s help.

“The ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ mindset of some seniors and reluctance to talk about mental health are hindering them from getting the help they need,” said Mark Pollack from Myriad Neuroscience, makers of the GeneSight test.

“People will seek treatment for conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes. Depression is no different. It is an illness that can and should be treated,” Pollack added. (IANS)

