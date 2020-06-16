Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business How You Need to Change up our Online Dating Game for 2020
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

How You Need to Change up our Online Dating Game for 2020

Online dating life has changed with 2020

0
What dating looks like in 2020
Let's take a closer look at what dating looks like in 2020. Pixabay

2020 has been a wild ride so far and it’ll probably continue that way for a while. Between the rise of online dating in recent years and the onslaught of problems in 2020, dating life has changed too.

We were already far more inclined to look for love online and social distancing made that even more prevalent. In fact, Tinder has reported a 39% increase in conversations due to lockdown!

Today we’re going to take a closer look at what dating looks like in 2020 and how you can make it work for you.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Dating in 2020: What You Need to Know

While the dating style of 2010 might be near impossible right now, we still have so many options available to us. For some, that might mean adapting to this new environment.

For those like myself who’ve been comfortable with dating apps for a long time now, the change is less severe.

Either way, let’s take a look at the options you do still have for dating in 2020

Find the right dating app for you

It should come as no surprise that this is #1 on the list. In a world where social distancing is still the norm, ‘meeting’ people online is your best option.

There are countless dating apps and websites out there for you to choose from. The best thing to do is take some time to find the one that suits you best.

Whether you’re looking for a serious relationship, a casual fling or to explore your sexuality, there’s an app for you. Now is the time to figure out which one it is.

It’s hard to find good information on what apps and sites are working best but the guys over at Beyond Ages have done a pretty good job of it. If you click on the link you’ll see that they have a bunch of different reviews worth checking out like that one here if you’re looking for apps to meet cougars.

What dating looks like in 2020
Just because we’re still social distancing doesn’t mean you should shut down in-person opportunities. Pixabay

Remain open to meeting people the “old-fashioned way”

Just because we’re still social distancing doesn’t mean you should shut down in-person opportunities.

Within the realm of COVID restrictions, you can still meet people in the wild. Maybe you’re out for a walk or standing in line at the grocery store.

Exactly where is irrelevant, if you’re interested in someone and have an opportunity to talk to them, do it. At this point, meeting people out and about is almost a novelty as we adapt to online dating.

Of course, be smart about your choices and keep a distance everyone is comfortable with. Just don’t feel as though it’s impossible to meet someone while you’re out.

For online dating, don’t be lazy with your openers

Online dating is a fast-paced affair which means we tend to have less tolerance for laziness. With 48% of 18- to 29-year-olds saying they have used a dating site or app, it’s a numbers game. Starting a conversation with “Hi” won’t get a great response rate.

This is especially true for men since we’re typically the ones to start these conversations. Ladies, don’t think you’re safe from this one either though.

This notion goes both ways and for exactly the same reason. With Bumble, the app is designed so that women have to start the conversation. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve had “Hi” or “Hey” as their lazy way to begin.

Not a single one of those got a reply. It’s boring, I have other options that actually want to talk and if you aren’t putting in the effort, neither am I.

It doesn’t matter who you are or what you’re looking for, laziness will hurt your chances. Get creative and have some fun with it!

What dating looks like in 2020
One should be open about their intentions. Pixabay

Be open about your intentions

One huge cultural change that apps like Tinder have brought about is that hookups are no longer taboo. It’s okay to just be looking for a hookup every now and then and so you should be open about it.

Not everyone is into hookups and naturally, there’s nothing wrong with that. The point is, no matter what you’re searching for right now, be completely open about it.

If you’re looking for a hookup and say so in your bio, you’ll turn away those seeking a relationship. Likewise, if you’re searching for something serious, you’ll turn away people looking for a hookup.

Sound like a bad thing? Think again. What you’re actually doing is saving yourself and these people time. Do you really want to spend hours (days?) talking to someone only to find you’re looking for different things?

I can tell you from experience, both men and women will be more open and receptive if you’re just honest about your intentions. It’s a refreshing change and things are so much easier when you’re both on the same page.

Be cautious with how you use your social media

Last but not least, think about what you’re posting on your social media and who you’re with. If you’ve just gone through a breakup, social media can make your breakup situation so much worse.

It has a tendency to bring up old, now-painful memories over and over. If you’re seeing someone new and bombarding your Instagram and Snapchat with those photos and stories, it can be confronting.

Around 70% of people aged 18-29 use social media to check up on someone they used to date. Basically what this means is that on several occasions, someone you’ve dated or been in a relationship with has stalked your social media.

The image you put forward there can change how they view you and how they feel about the situation.

What dating looks like in 2020
Around 70% of people aged 18-29 use social media to check up on someone they used to date. Pixabay

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case Spreads Awareness on Mental Health

I’m not saying you shouldn’t post anymore or advising you to leave photos with other women out, just be mindful. It can have an effect on others and maybe even ruin future opportunities for you.

Dating is hardly the most difficult thing we have to deal with in 2020. With these tips in mind, go ahead and find the right app that works for you and put yourself out there.

It can be a great distraction from everything that’s happening around us and you never know. You just might find “the one” when you least expect it.

[Disclaimer: The article published above promotes links of commercial interests.]

Previous article6 College Startup Ideas for Future Entrepreneurs
Next articleASEAN Eyes Domestic Travel as Tourism Collapses

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

ASEAN Eyes Domestic Travel as Tourism Collapses

NewsGram Desk - 0
On a recent afternoon in Ho Chi Minh City, the airport was teeming with strangers who crowded to travel one another in line, filed...
Read more
Business

6 College Startup Ideas for Future Entrepreneurs

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dell, Facebook, Yahoo!, Time Magazine… Those are some of the world's biggest corporations, but there is another common feature they share. Their story to...
Read more
Business

Some Useful Tips to Keep Your Exclusive Watches Clean and Scratch-Free

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you own an exclusive piece of the watch, you must know it has great value in more ways than just one. It can...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,763FollowersFollow

Most Popular

ASEAN Eyes Domestic Travel as Tourism Collapses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
On a recent afternoon in Ho Chi Minh City, the airport was teeming with strangers who crowded to travel one another in line, filed...
Read more

How You Need to Change up our Online Dating Game for 2020

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 has been a wild ride so far and it’ll probably continue that way for a while. Between the rise of online dating in...
Read more

6 College Startup Ideas for Future Entrepreneurs

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Dell, Facebook, Yahoo!, Time Magazine… Those are some of the world's biggest corporations, but there is another common feature they share. Their story to...
Read more

Some Useful Tips to Keep Your Exclusive Watches Clean and Scratch-Free

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
If you own an exclusive piece of the watch, you must know it has great value in more ways than just one. It can...
Read more

Basadi Betta: The Peacock Temple in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Basadi Betta, is an important pilgrim center located on the top of the Mandharagiri hills, in the village of Pandithanahalli, in Karnataka, India. Turned...
Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case Spreads Awareness on Mental Health

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Millions of hearts broke yesterday when the tragic news came in. A young, talented, self-made actor took his own life. He was...
Read more

This Hi-Technology Will Help Fight Virus in Fabrics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Donear Group has recently partnered to create fabrics that are high quality, utilitarian, and have a shield against bacteria and viruses alike using NEO...
Read more

Here are Some Effective Tips to Keep Psoriasis At Bay

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Skin conditions tend to flare up during summers, and many people with psoriasis are looking out for effective ways to manage their condition better...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,763FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada