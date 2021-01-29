Friday, January 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Need For Higher Public Spending on Accessible and Affordable Healthcare in India
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Need For Higher Public Spending on Accessible and Affordable Healthcare in India

In terms of healthcare budget, India ranks 179 out of 189 countries in prioritisation accorded to health in its government budgets. This is similar to donor-dependent countries such as Haiti and Sudan

0
Healthcare
According to the National Health Accounts, 2017, 66 per cent of spending on healthcare is done by the states. Unsplash

The Union Finance Ministry on Friday pressed on the need for higher public spending on healthcare, its accessibility and affordability.

As health is a state subject in India, spending on healthcare by the states matters the most when examining government healthcare spendings, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21, which was presented in the Parliament on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to the National Health Accounts, 2017, 66 per cent of spending on healthcare is done by the states.

In terms of healthcare budget, India ranks 179 out of 189 countries in prioritisation accorded to health in its government budgets. This is similar to donor-dependent countries such as Haiti and Sudan.

“The states that have higher per capita spending have lower out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditure, which also holds true at the global level. Hence, there is a need for higher public spending on healthcare to reduce OOP expenditure,” the survey stated.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

The survey also suggested that an increase in public spending from 1 per cent to 2.5 to 3 per cent of GDP can decrease OOP expenditures from 65 per cent to 30 per cent of overall healthcare spend. From a financial perspective, India has one of the highest levels of OOP expenditure in the world, contributing directly to the high incidence of catastrophic expenditures and poverty.

“In fact, at small levels of public spending — less than 3 per cent of GDP — even marginal increases in public spending generate substantial bang for the buck in reducing OOP expenditure,” the survey said.

It further highlighted that the recent coronavirus pandemic has emphasised the importance of healthcare and considering the same and in striving to achieve the target of Universal Healthcare Coverage, India must take steps to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability in the country.

The survey suggested that India’s healthcare policy must continue focusing on its long-term priorities. At the same time, to enable India to respond to pandemics, the health infrastructure must be agile.

Healthcare
The Union Finance Ministry on Friday pressed on the need for higher public spending on healthcare, its accessibility and affordability. Unsplash

Alluding to the role of technology-enabled platforms as an alternate distribution channel for remote delivery of healthcare services during the pandemic, it said, “Given India’s unique last-mile challenges, such technology-enabled solutions need to be harnessed to the fullest.”

The survey pressed that both the Central and state governments need to invest in telemedicine on a mission mode to complement the government’s digital health mission and thereby enable greater access to the masses.

ALSO READ: Music Labels Are Non- Mandatory: Kumar Sanu

Next, it has been stressed that the National Health Mission (NHM) must continue as it played a crucial role in mitigating inequity and gave access to the poorest to pre-natal and post-natal care and institutional deliveries.

Besides this, the survey mentioned that it is critical for the policymakers to mitigate information asymmetry in healthcare, which creates market failures and thereby renders unregulated private healthcare sub-optimal as a bulk of the healthcare in India is provided by the private sector. (IANS)

Previous articleObesity Promotes The Growth of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says Study
Next articleSurvey: Access To Bare Necessities Has Improved Across The Country

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Cross Country Road Trip Tips For Traveling Across The USA

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARINA COLEMAN Believe it or not, the classic American road trip is not a thing of the past. More and more Americans than ever...
Read more
finance

Economic Survey: India Requires An Active, Counter-Cyclical Fiscal Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
India requires an active fiscal policy that will ensure accrual of overall benefits from the Centre's seminal economic reforms, said Economic Survey 2020-21 on...
Read more
India

Survey: Access To Bare Necessities Has Improved Across The Country

NewsGram Desk - 0
Access to bare necessities has improved across the country and is highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, while it is lowest in Odisha,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cross Country Road Trip Tips For Traveling Across The USA

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARINA COLEMAN Believe it or not, the classic American road trip is not a thing of the past. More and more Americans than ever...
Read more

Economic Survey: India Requires An Active, Counter-Cyclical Fiscal Policy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
India requires an active fiscal policy that will ensure accrual of overall benefits from the Centre's seminal economic reforms, said Economic Survey 2020-21 on...
Read more

Survey: Access To Bare Necessities Has Improved Across The Country

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Access to bare necessities has improved across the country and is highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, while it is lowest in Odisha,...
Read more

Need For Higher Public Spending on Accessible and Affordable Healthcare in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Finance Ministry on Friday pressed on the need for higher public spending on healthcare, its accessibility and affordability. As health is a state...
Read more

Obesity Promotes The Growth of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being overweight is an additional burden on brain health and it may exacerbate Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests. The study revealed that obesity may...
Read more

High Risk Of Death For To Be Mothers Due To Covid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women, take note. Contracting Covid-19 while expecting a baby can have deadly consequences, a new study suggests. The findings suggested that the Covid-19 mortality rate...
Read more

Key Data Learning Lessons For Indian Firms

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As enterprises struggle to understand the importance of data lifecycle were destructing the data is equally important to archiving or retaining it in the...
Read more

Music Labels Are Non- Mandatory: Kumar Sanu

Bollywood Interview Admin1 - 0
Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu is of the opinion that while big music labels can play a vital role in playback singing, their support...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada