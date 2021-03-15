Monday, March 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green...
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

The River Police squad was nowhere to be seen and people were still openly defecating in the river, said Pandit Jugal Kishore

0
Yamuna
Already one can notice colonies of bacteria in the Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal which is being defaced by green patches at the rear. Pexels

“Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones,” was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves in Vrindavan, which is now organising the Vaishnav Kumbh.

The angry sants in Vrindavan have demanded immediate steps to restore the Yamuna’s pristine glory by releasing fresh water and stopping pollution by industries and continuous discharge of sewage into the holy river.

Municipal bodies have failed to stop the drains opening into the Yamuna in upstream urban clusters of Haryana and Delhi, said members of the ‘River Connect Campaign’ in the Taj city. “Already one can notice colonies of bacteria in the Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal which is being defaced by green patches at the rear.

Conservationists have also raised an alarm. “The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has promised to clean the marble surface, but when they would act, we do not know. If there had been a continuous flow of fresh water in the Yamuna, this problem which is now a prominent one, would not have arisen,” said Shravan Kumar Singh, Vice-President of the Braj Mandal Heritage Conservation Society in Agra.

While a lot of work has been done and substantial amount of funds released for the clean up of the Ganga river, nothing much has been done for the Yamuna which continues to remain dry and heavily polluted, as hundreds of drains are opening into it.

“The cruel fact is that the holy Yamuna river has been reduced to a vast sewage canal,” Green activist Devashish Bhattacharya, who has filed petitions both at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, told IANS.

Bhattacharya said, “A National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) team and Environment Lawyer MC Mehta visited Agra last week and have collected valuable inputs which would be placed before the apex court in the next hearing. The SC has suo moto taken up the Yamuna case and has issued notices to both the Delhi and Haryana governments.”

Members of the ‘River Connect Campaign’ have demanded a National Rivers Police and constitution of a Central Rivers Authority to manage rivers flowing through more than two states. At a meeting on Saturday at the Itmad-ud-Daulah View Point Park, the members pointed out that the local administration had neither cleaned up the river bed in the Agra urban limits nor tapped the drains.

Yamuna
Ahead of the ‘Rivers Action Day’ on Sunday, a series of conclaves were held in the holy city of Vrindavan along with meetings of green activists in Agra in Uttar Pradesh against the neglect of the Yamuna river. Pexels

The River Police squad was nowhere to be seen and people were still openly defecating in the river, said Pandit Jugal Kishore.

River activists Rahul Raj and Deepak Rajput said the directives of the apex court had not been followed. The ‘dhobies’ (washermen) were still washing linen from nursing homes just behind the Fort and the Taj. The 100-odd transport companies that had to be shifted outside the city are still hanging on to the Yamuna bank road, adding to the pollution load.

Both the NGT and the Supreme Court have on several occasions directed the Haryana government to continuously maintain a minimum flow of water in the river to sustain aquatic life, but the reality is that the entire supply of water in the Yamuna is being consumed in Haryana alone, a part is diverted to Rajasthan and a small quantity finds its way to Delhi.

ALSO READ: A Year Of Lockdown: Apps Which Did The Most Favourably

The share of downstream cities like Mathura, Vrindavan and Agra is held up in Delhi. So how do you expect the Yamuna to be in good health, ask the green activists who point out that all great Mughal monuments are sited along the banks of the Yamuna which must have a sufficient supply of water for the maintenance of these structures. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleSigns of Positive Development at Cinema Screens
Next article49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more
Lead Story

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more
Entertainment

Signs of Positive Development at Cinema Screens

NewsGram Desk - 0
There seems to be some positive development for the exhibition trade, as some filmmakers are venturing to release their films at the cinema halls....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
"Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones," was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves...
Read more

Signs of Positive Development at Cinema Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There seems to be some positive development for the exhibition trade, as some filmmakers are venturing to release their films at the cinema halls....
Read more

Actors Are Responsible For Being Typcast in Bollywood: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if an actor doesn't want to be stereotyped in similar roles, then he or she should be ready to refuse projects. "You...
Read more

These 4 Tips Will Help You Write Paper Like An Expert

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Most of us will unarguably agree with the fact that during our academic life we get tons of writing assignments be it essay...
Read more

A Year Of Lockdown: Apps Which Did The Most Favourably

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The start of lockdowns and restrictive measures in April 2020 marked the beginning of the drastic increase in downloads for remote education apps such...
Read more

Apple Arcade Present Some Fast Paced Sports Games For The Fans

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
As gaming becomes mainstream in India, the Apple Arcade subscription service has brought in some fast-paced as well as retro sports games for the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada