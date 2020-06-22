Monday, June 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Neo-Nazi Militant Group Grooming, Recruiting Teenagers Secretly: Report
Lead StoryUSAWorld

Neo-Nazi Militant Group Grooming, Recruiting Teenagers Secretly: Report

The secret efforts to groom and recruit teenagers was founded by an American

0
A Neo-Nazi militant group was found
A Neo-Nazi militant group was found secretly grooming teenagers. Wikimedia Commons

Secret efforts to groom and recruit teenagers by a neo-Nazi militant group, founded by an American, have been exposed by covert recordings, a media report said on Monday.

They capture senior members of The Base interviewing young applicants and discussing how to radicalise them, according to the BBC report.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has described the group as seeking to unite white supremacists around the world and incite a race war.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Rinaldo Nazzaro, founder of The Base, is a 47-year-old American, who reportedly used to work as an analyst for the FBI and as a contractor for the Pentagon.

Earlier this year the BBC revealed he was directing the organisation from his upmarket flat in St. Petersburg, Russia.

A Neo-Nazi militant group was found
The would-be recruits were quizzed on what books they had read, including Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”. Wikimedia Commons

During the interviews, which took place via conference call on an encrypted app, prospective members were asked by Nazzaro about their personal history, ethnicity, radicalisation journey and experience with weapons, before a panel of senior members posed their own questions.

The would-be recruits were quizzed on what books they had read, including Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”, and were encouraged to familiarise themselves with the group’s white supremacist ideology.

During the calls, Nazzaro can be heard welcoming members of other extremist groups. The young applicants, who hide behind aliases and display varying degrees of ideological awareness, describe their radicalisation by online videos and propaganda.

When interviewees left the calls, senior members discussed their potential before arranging to vet them in person at a later date, according to the BBC.

Also Read: Varija Life, Startup Buddy Announce Competition for Startups Solutions for People with Disability

In the US state of Georgia, three members of The Base are currently facing conspiracy charges for allegedly plotting to murder an anti-fascist couple.

The Base is the latest underground organisation to emerge from an international neo-Nazi network originally generated by a now-defunct web forum called Iron March.

Other organisations include the banned British groups National Action and the Sonnenkrieg Division, as well as the Atomwaffen Division in the USA, which has been dismantled by a nationwide FBI investigation. (IANS)

Previous articleScientists Launch Interactive Maps for Submerged Continent Zealandia for 1st Time
Next articleNumber of Global COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Spain Reopens Borders for Europeans After COVID Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
Spain reopened its borders to European tourists on Sunday as the continent continues to ease lockdowns put in place to quell the spread of...
Read more
Education

Internshala Trainings Launches Re.Start- for Professionals Who Lost their Jobs Due to COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Internshala Trainings has launched its coronavirus initiative, ‘Re.Start’ to help professionals reskill themselves and rebuild their careers. Under this initiative, Internshala Trainings will be...
Read more
Entertainment

Does Nepotism Really Exist in the Film Industry? Find it out Here

NewsGram Desk - 0
Since the demise of young and promising actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism is one word that is much in currency. Does nepotism really exist...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Spain Reopens Borders for Europeans After COVID Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Spain reopened its borders to European tourists on Sunday as the continent continues to ease lockdowns put in place to quell the spread of...
Read more

Internshala Trainings Launches Re.Start- for Professionals Who Lost their Jobs Due to COVID-19

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Internshala Trainings has launched its coronavirus initiative, ‘Re.Start’ to help professionals reskill themselves and rebuild their careers. Under this initiative, Internshala Trainings will be...
Read more

Does Nepotism Really Exist in the Film Industry? Find it out Here

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Since the demise of young and promising actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism is one word that is much in currency. Does nepotism really exist...
Read more

Black Power Agenda to Remove Columbus Statue

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr Kumar Mahabir The National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago has been strangely silent on the rowdy and relentless campaign to remove the historical...
Read more

What is Machine Translation and How Can It Help Online Businesses?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The concept of machine translation has been around for a while. First established as a branch of computational linguistics, the idea of this type...
Read more

70% Organizations Feel Half of Their Workforce Will Turn Digital Post Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As organisations move away from physical locations and remote workforce is the new normal, more than 70 per cent organizations feel at least half...
Read more

Number of Global COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of global COVID-19 cases continues to rise. There are more than 8.7 million global infections. With more than 2.2 million cases, the...
Read more

Neo-Nazi Militant Group Grooming, Recruiting Teenagers Secretly: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Secret efforts to groom and recruit teenagers by a neo-Nazi militant group, founded by an American, have been exposed by covert recordings, a media...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada