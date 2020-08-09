Sunday, August 9, 2020
Netflix Comes up with Hindi UI
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Netflix Comes up with Hindi UI

Netflix users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi

netflix
FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. VOA

Netflix has launched its user interface in Hindi to enable users who prefer the most-spoken language to easily discover, access, and enjoy their favorite streaming content in the country.

The complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from the sign up to search rows, collections, and payment, is available across all devices on mobile, TV, and web.”

Netflix
Netflix launches the Hindi-language user interface. Pixabay

Delivering a great experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make the platform even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said in a statement.

The members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV, or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting.

Netflix users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

Netflix continues to improve the viewing experience with features like Smart Downloads, parental controls, and the Top 10 row. Last year, Netflix introduced the mobile plan in India for Rs 199 per month. (IANS)

