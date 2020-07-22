Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Netflix Testing New 'Mobile+' Plan in India
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Netflix Testing New ‘Mobile+’ Plan in India

This plan will offer subscribers an option to stream HD content for Rs 349 per month

0
Netflix testing 'Mobile+' low cost subscription plan in India
New Mobile+ plan would allow subscribers to stream on only one device which can either be a phone, tablet, or computer. Pixabay

Leading content streaming service Netflix is testing a new Mobile+ plan in India that will offer subscribers an option to stream HD content for Rs 349 per month.

New Mobile+ plan would allow subscribers to stream on only one device which can either be a phone, tablet, or computer and it is actually cheaper than the basic Netflix plan priced at Rs 499 per month, reports Android Pure.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“We launched the new Mobile Plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice this offer brings. We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do,” the report quoted the company’s spokesperson as saying.

Netflix testing 'Mobile+' low cost subscription plan in India
Netflix launched its first mobile-only plan in India earlier this year. Pixabay

The plan is only being trialed with select users currently and based on the adoption rate Netflix will decide whether the plan can be added to the roster permanently.

Netflix launched its first mobile-only plan in India earlier this year for Rs 199 to access its content through mobile devices at a lower resolution.

Also Read: Dancer Geeta Chandran on Lack Of Social Security for Artists

Netflix has two more subscription plans for Indian users. The standard plan is priced at Rs 649 per month, and it comes with HD streaming and support for two devices and the expensive Rs 799 premium plan that lets users watch 4K, HDR content and supports UHD streaming.

Last week, Netflix reported 22.49 million paid memberships in the Asia Pacific region with 2.66 million net additions in the last quarter. (IANS)

Previous articleSpotify Introduces Support for Video Podcasts
Next articleN-95 Masks with Valved Respirators May Spread Infection: Centre

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more
Entertainment

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more
Entertainment

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

Only 66% People Aware of Typhoid Vaccination: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With 2.2 million cases of typhoid being recorded in India alone in 2016, typhoid fever poses a serious disease burden in the...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Personalise Your Lamborghini Virtually

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In COVID-19 times, you might have ordered that sports car like Lamborghini which you know will be delivered at your doorstep, but how do...
Read more

Uber to Install Safety Screens in 20,000 Premier Sedans

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday announced the installation of safety screens or safety cockpit in 20,000 premier sedans for the safety of riders and...
Read more

Cultivate These Oral Health Habits From an Early Age in Your Child

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The common saying 'A stitch in time saves nine' is applicable to almost everything in life, including our health. When it comes to oral...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Give A Boost To Your Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The monsoon is here. As much as we enjoy the rain, it is also the time when the humidity levels in the atmosphere are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada