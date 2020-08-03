Neuralink Chip to Allow Users to Hear Sounds Previously Impossible to Human Ears: Claims Musk

Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk has claimed that his new pet project Neuralink chip will allow users to hear sounds that previously were impossible to human ears.

Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 but has only held one major public presentation. However, more details about Neuralink will be presented at an event on August 28, reports independent.co.uk.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The main aim of the project is to provide a direct connection between a brain and a computer to overcome the power of artificial intelligence (AI), using a “sewing machine-like” device to stitch threads to an implanted brain chip.

Musk recently said that Neuralink’s brain chip technology would allow people to stream music into their brains effortlessly.

Musk confirmed the feature last month over an exchange with a Twitter user who asked: “If we implement Neuralink – can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature.”

Also Read: Here’s How to Care For Curly Hair

Musk replied with a simple, “yes”.

He has also confirmed that the chip would be able to control hormone levels, which would have the potential to help with anxiety relief, among other things.

Musk has often criticized the over-reliance on AI and the potential danger it poses. He recently claimed that AI will be ‘vastly smarter’ than any human and would overtake us by 2025. (IANS)