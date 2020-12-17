Thursday, December 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story New Experiences To Witness In New Zealand In 2021
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

New Experiences To Witness In New Zealand In 2021

Three more reasons why travelers should put New Zealand on their travel bucket list

0
New Zealand
New Zealand. Pixabay

Want to stand amongst rugby legends, walk alongside New Zealand’s first discoverer, or get lost in the fantastical world of cinematic magic? While we await borders to reopen, here are three more reasons why travelers should put New Zealand on their travel bucket list.

Weta Workshop Unleashed: Explore film-making and celebrate creativity

Weta Workshop Unleashed is a visual feast that invites guests of all ages to step into a fantastical film effects facility, inspired by Wellington’s Academy Award-winning Weta Workshop.

Located at Federal Street in Auckland, this attraction is not for the faint-hearted – visitors should be ready to be blown away by resident creatures, one hyper-realistic giant, and a galactic robot.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news

A 90-minute guided tour led by the Unleashed crew promises to take visitors out of this world, and into the worlds of three original movie projects of the horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genres. One blink and they might miss surprise encounters and jaw-dropping environments.

This newest attraction is a celebration of creativity and making – from conceptual design to creature sculpting, weapons-making to world-building, and everything else in between.

Manea Footprints of Kupe: Explore the history of Aotearoa

New Zealand
Explore the history of Aotearoa. IANS

Twenty years in the making, Manea Footprints of Kupe, an interactive Cultural, Heritage, Tourism and Education Centre has opened its doors to welcome visitors on its grounds.

Visitors to the attraction, housed in Opononi, Hokianga, also known as the cradle of Maori nationhood, can immerse themselves in the history of New Zealand or Aotearoa. Hokianga is also the place Kupe, the country’s first discoverer, called home for four decades. Manea aims to preserve, communicate, and celebrate Kupe’s journeys across New Zealand, his departure, and capture the Maori story.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अमेरिका तक बिखरा भारत की हल्दी का रंग, वैश्विक उत्पादन में 80 फीसदी योगदान.  

Through a 75-minute interactive guided tour led by Kupe’s descendants, history-lovers will be exposed to an authentic cultural engagement that includes protocols, powhiri (welcome ceremony), storytelling, waiata (song), and karakia (prayers).

A 20-minute 4D movie and live theatre performance that bring to life Kupe’s epic journeys serve as the icing on the cake, wrapping up a journey of culture and history, leaving travelers with a deeper connection and understanding of a large part of New Zealand history.

All Blacks Experience: Pay homage to the world’s rugby legends

What’s a trip to New Zealand without diving deep into the world of rugby – the sport that locals live and breathe? The All Blacks Experience, located at Auckland’s SkyCity, is now open to visitors who have always wondered what it takes to be the greatest rugby players in the world.

ALSO READ: ITC Hotels Announced Their Biryani And Pulao Collection

Featuring four interactive hands-on zones, visitors can test their rugby skills and discover if they are born to kick, pass and train like the legends of the All Blacks, Blacks Ferns, and others who wore the reputable black jersey.

For rugby fans who’ve always wondered how it feels to be on the receiving end of the iconic Haka, watching the All Blacks perform right before your eyes is the ultimate way to feel the passion of these rugby greats and appreciate the role that this traditional war dance plays in mentally and physically preparing the team as they go into battle on the rugby field. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Ultimate 12 Step Guide To Ace Your Makeup
Next articleStudy: Pandemic Severely Disrupts Sleep, Ups Stress

RELATED ARTICLES

India

5 Life Lessons One Can Learn From Bhagavad Gita

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The Bhagavad Gita is also known as Gita which is a 700 verse Hindu Scripture from Mahabharat. It is a discourse that...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: Pandemic Severely Disrupts Sleep, Ups Stress

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is seriously affecting sleep habits, increasing stress and anxiety, and further...
Read more
Beauty Tips

The Ultimate 12 Step Guide To Ace Your Makeup

NewsGram Desk - 0
It's true when people say; there are no rules on how to apply makeup. Whether you like to do your foundation before or after...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Life Lessons One Can Learn From Bhagavad Gita

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The Bhagavad Gita is also known as Gita which is a 700 verse Hindu Scripture from Mahabharat. It is a discourse that...
Read more

Study: Pandemic Severely Disrupts Sleep, Ups Stress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is seriously affecting sleep habits, increasing stress and anxiety, and further...
Read more

New Experiences To Witness In New Zealand In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to stand amongst rugby legends, walk alongside New Zealand's first discoverer, or get lost in the fantastical world of cinematic magic? While we...
Read more

The Ultimate 12 Step Guide To Ace Your Makeup

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
It's true when people say; there are no rules on how to apply makeup. Whether you like to do your foundation before or after...
Read more

Max Group’s Antara Launched A Care Home Facility For Seniors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping with its recent announcement to invest over Rs 300 crores across residences for seniors, care homes, and care-at-home services in the next three...
Read more

India Introduces A Framework To Protect Itself From Cyber Attacks

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In a significant decision, India on Wednesday introduced its first and biggest framework to protect itself from cyber attacks, data theft, and other virtual...
Read more

Don’t Get Caught Out Buying A T-Mobile Device, This Simple Tip Will Save You A Fortune

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Austin Hode You’d be forgiven if when asked to recall something poignant about 2003 you struggled somewhat, it wasn’t perhaps the most standout of...
Read more

Where To Farm Renown In WoW Shadowlands

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Daisy M. Marino The new World of Warcraft expansion brings along a new type of reputation, Renown, to farm. It’s a currency like WoW gold,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada