New Guidelines For The Development Of E-Content For Children With Disabilities

The department of school education and literacy Ministry of Education had constituted a committee of experts for recommending guidelines to develop e-content for these children

The Centre on Tuesday approved the release of the guidelines for the development of e-content for children with disabilities.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ approved the move by taking forward a comprehensive initiative taken by the government on May 17 last year by launching PM e-VIDYA to unify all efforts related to online education.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The program inter alia envisages the development of special e-content for the Divyang (Children with Disabilities-CDs), stated an Education Ministry statement.

In pursuance of this vision, the department of school education and literacy, Ministry of Education had constituted a committee of experts for recommending guidelines to develop e-content for these children.

For the first time, an attempt was made to prepare guidelines for CDs also referred to as Children with Special Needs (CWSN) so that the goal of inclusive education is fulfilled.

The Committee submitted a report titled “Guidelines for the Development of e-Content for Children with Disabilities” comprising of eleven sections and two appendices. The report was shared, presented, discussed, and accepted by the Ministry of Education.

The e-content guidelines in the report highlight the development of e-content for CDs based on the four principles namely: perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust.

Besides, the guidelines mention that e-content including text, tables, diagrams, visuals, audios, and videos should comply with accessibility standards.

Distribution platforms on which content is uploaded and reading platforms or devices on which content is accessed and interacted must comply with technical standards.

Reasonable pedagogical accommodations have been recommended to meet the specific needs of CDs. The technical standards and guidelines have been detailed out in Section 4 of the report.

The committee has also recommended that in a phased manner textbooks may be adapted into Accessible Digital Textbooks (ADTs). The content of ADTs should be provided in multiple formats (text, audio, video, sign language etc) with turn-on and turn-off features.

ALSO READ- Govt Laws Must Be Equal For All, Regardless Of Religion

Further, ADTs should provide flexibility to CDs to respond to its content or exercises in multiple ways.

These guidelines will initiate the creation of high-quality content for digital education for children with special needs. They are dynamic by nature, to be improved based on experience and the advent of better technology. (IANS/AD)