Saturday, September 12, 2020
New International Standards Of Vehicle Emissions And Safety: Centre

Global vehicle emission, safety standards to be implement soon

A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Unsplash

Centre plans to implement several new international standards of vehicle emissions and safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the Centre has embarked upon a “transformational programme of implementing international standard emission and safety measures in transport vehicles”.

“The government is moving on the path of a long-term regulatory road map for the automobile industry to grow and increase its contribution to the GDP. There are plans to bring the Indian automotive industry at par with the developed nations in such regulations,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The Indian automotive industry has kept pace with these changes and in recent years has undergone a number of changes in the domain of passenger safety, emission control and connected technology,” it added. In terms of introducing new standards, the ministry cited the recent introduction of BS-VI emission norms.

This assumes the average gasoline vehicle on the road today has a fuel economy of about 22.0 miles per gallon and drives around 11,500 miles per year. Every gallon of gasoline burned creates about 8,887 grams of CO2. Unsplash

“These changes have also brought this industry at par with Europe, Japan and the US. Further, the much-needed amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) have been well received as a positive step by the government,” the ministry said.

“The ministry is in the process of finalisation of implementation of standards for electronic stability control systems (ESC) and brake assist systems for relevant categories by the next two years,” it added.

The notification of ESC for buses was issued last year. The draft notification has also been issued for electronic stability control systems for buses, which is likely to be brought into force by April 2023.

“We are contemplating higher level of safety for all categories of vehicles,” the ministry disclosed. The ministry has also identified certain priority areas for international standardisation in this field.

“These include the tyre pressure monitoring system, which is likely to come into force by October this year,” the ministry said.

“The standards for vehicle dimensions and safety of construction equipment vehicles have been notified. Similarly, notifications have already been issued for side stands, foot rests and external projections of two-wheelers. These will come into force soon,” it added. (IANS)

