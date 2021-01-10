Sunday, January 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness A New Medical Device That May Help To Treat Obesity
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

A New Medical Device That May Help To Treat Obesity

0
Obesity
Obesity is a complex disease involving an excessive amount of body fat. Unsplash

To help people treat obesity, researchers have come out with a medical device that might help with weight loss and requires a simpler operative procedure for implantation.

According to the team, their centimeter-sized device provides the feeling of fullness by stimulating the endings of the vagus nerve with light. Unlike other devices that require a power cord, their device is wireless and can be controlled externally from a remote radio frequency source.

“We wanted to create a device that not only requires minimal surgery for implantation but also allows us to stimulate specific nerve endings in the stomach. Our device has the potential to do both of these things in the harsh gastric conditions, which, in the future, can be hugely beneficial to people needing dramatic weight-loss surgeries,” said researcher Sung II Park, assistant professor at the Texas A&M University in the US.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

In recent years, the vagus nerve has received much attention as a target for treating obesity since it provides sensory information about fullness from the stomach lining to the brain, according to a paper published in the journal Nature Communications.

Although there are medical devices that can stimulate the vagus nerve endings and consequently help in curbing hunger, these devices are similar in design to a pacemaker, that is, wires connected to a current source provide electrical jolts to activate the tips of the nerve.

However, the researcher said wireless technology, as well as the application of advanced genetic and optical tools, have the potential to make nerve stimulation devices less cumbersome and more comfortable for the patient.

“Despite the clinical benefit of having a wireless system, no device, as of yet, has the capability to do chronic and durable cell-type specific manipulation of neuron activity inside of any other organ other than the brain,” he said.

Obesity
To help people treat obesity, researchers have come out with a medical device that might help with weight loss and requires a simpler operative procedure for implantation. Unsplash

To address this gap, Park and his team first used genetic tools to express genes that respond to light into specific vagus nerve endings in vivo. Then, they designed a tiny, paddle-shaped device and inserted micro-LEDs near the tip of its flexible shaft, which was fastened to the stomach.

In the head of the device, called the harvester, they housed microchips needed for the device to wirelessly communicate with an external radio frequency source.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Battery Cells Used in Vapes, E-Cigarettes, Flashlights and Toys Can Kill You

The harvester was also equipped to produce tiny currents to power the LEDs. When the radio frequency source was switched on, the researchers showed that the light from the LEDs was effective at suppressing hunger. (IANS)

Previous articleTech Review (Realme Watch S Pro): Convienient and Affordable Smartwatch Under 10K

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Tech Review (Realme Watch S Pro): Convienient and Affordable Smartwatch Under 10K

NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 witnessed the launch of several new smartwatches from various players, ranging from high-end wearables to the affordable Realme devices, in India. Realme...
Read more
Business

Here’s Why India Needs To Catch Up With The Global Bitcoin Trend

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the overall value of all cryptocurrencies surpassing the $1 trillion mark and Bitcoin hovering around $40,000, industry experts on Sunday said that crypto...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s Why Battery Cells Used in Vapes, E-Cigarettes, Flashlights and Toys Can Kill You

NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned that consumers should not buy or use a particular type of lithium-ion battery cells --...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A New Medical Device That May Help To Treat Obesity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To help people treat obesity, researchers have come out with a medical device that might help with weight loss and requires a simpler operative...
Read more

Tech Review (Realme Watch S Pro): Convienient and Affordable Smartwatch Under 10K

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 witnessed the launch of several new smartwatches from various players, ranging from high-end wearables to the affordable Realme devices, in India. Realme...
Read more

Here’s Why India Needs To Catch Up With The Global Bitcoin Trend

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the overall value of all cryptocurrencies surpassing the $1 trillion mark and Bitcoin hovering around $40,000, industry experts on Sunday said that crypto...
Read more

Here’s Why Battery Cells Used in Vapes, E-Cigarettes, Flashlights and Toys Can Kill You

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned that consumers should not buy or use a particular type of lithium-ion battery cells --...
Read more

Intranasal Coronavirus Vaccines Can Be a Potential Gamechanger in ‘India Fights Corona’ Campaign: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Public health experts believe that intranasal vaccines for coronavirus, administered through nose rather than muscles, can be a potential gamechanger in India's fight against...
Read more

The Phasing Out of Entertainment Industry Print Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vinod Mirani A lot is in the process of changing for good and, as the film industry came to a standstill, so did many...
Read more

Heroes Who Turned Bad on Screen in These Bollywood Biggies

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, or Priyanka Chopra, the audience has loved their heroes turn bad in films. On their part,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 32: OṀ PUNARJANMASIDDHĀNTABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD Ashtottaram 32 32) OṀ PUNARJANMASIDDHĀNTABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                     OṀ (AUM)-PU-NAR-JAN-MA-SI-DDHAAN-TA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA                  ॐ पुनर्जन्मसिद्धान्तभूम्यै नमः (Punarjanma: Re-birth, again and again, repeatedly; Siddhāntam: A fundamental law) The theory of karma and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada