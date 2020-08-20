Thursday, August 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The New Normal For Restaurants
Lead StoryLife Style

The New Normal For Restaurants

Checkout what's next for the restaurant industry?

0
What's next for the restaurant industry?
77% of diners couldn't wait to dine out again and 96% no longer wanted to stand in a queue. Pexels

By Puja Gupta

The past few months have been both tumultuous and a period of big revelation for the restaurant industry. While in the beginning many businesses were sceptical about going back to normal, by the time we reached Unlock 1.0 most realised the permanence of the ‘New Normal’.

Dineout launched a survey with a sample set of about 6.6 million diners which revealed that 77 percent of diners couldn’t wait to dine out again and 96 percent no longer wanted to stand in a queue.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

We thought the diners were just slogging it off in their kitchen turning master chefs but they were also already aware of contactless technology, as 60 percent preferred contactless payments and 81 percent were ready to scan a QR code and order away, says Ankit Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO, Dineout. Learnings from across the globe the survey findings steered us in the right direction and made way for a lot of permanent changes that happened in the F&B industry, he says. Mehrotra points out key highlights:

What does the RESET button entail?

What's next for the restaurant industry?
Hygiene and Safety aren’t just new buzzwords; they have become an irrefutable necessity. Pexels

Safety first

While the survey revealed the diners’ sentiments, the platforms social media outreach programmes helped dive deeper into their minds. Most of them were craving for their favourite dishes, but for the first time they were concerned about the restaurant safety standards. Hygiene and Safety aren’t just new buzzwords; they have become an irrefutable necessity.

“The high adoption rate of contactless dining technology, hygiene accreditation and cleaning services are testament to our findings. We are at the helm of something larger than our imagination, this has set the ball rolling for technology that will change how the world of dining out is perceived,” Mehrotra tells IANSlife.

Home delivery and takeaway

For the longest time the Indian restaurant industry played it really safe, sticking to the basics, about 75 percent of the organised restaurants operated with the Dine-in model and very few dabbled with home delivery. But at present they have an opportunity to hit a home run.

Mehrotra points out: “A CGA Peach report pointed out that in 2019, more than 50 per cent of the adult population in Britain had their food delivered to their doorstep. That’s about 28.6 million people. Restaurants across the world have started acknowledging the increasing appetite for home delivery and takeaway, while Dine in picks up a steady pace.

What's next for the restaurant industry?
About 75% of the organised restaurants have operated with the Dine-in model and very few have dabbled with home delivery. Pexels

“Similarly in our country, many restaurants, especially luxury dine-ins who earlier shied away from delivery, now have re-engineered their delivery menus. This change in behaviour has a significant impact in the market and indicates faster recovery.”

Drive-Thru and Curbside

A report by Mckinsey & Co, suggested that 91 percent Indians changed their stepping out behaviour. Similar patterns were observed in the overseas market, in lieu of this most restaurants with available parking spaces converted into drive-thrus and curbside overnight. Chipotle Mexican Grill, a popular chain of restaurants in the US has shared its plans to extend its business model by building drive-thru lanes and hiring more than 10,000 people.

“The Indian counterparts aren’t far behind. An early adopter, Timbre in the outskirts of Bangalore is using inresto’s contactless dining product suite to let diners experience an open air movie theatre with delicious food served to them in their cars. This is the prime example of adopting technology and adapting in the new normal,” he states.

Also Read: Changes In The Skin During Pregnancy

What's next for the restaurant industry?
To help these diners recreate the chef’s magic many restaurants have come up with DIY meal kits. Pexels

DIY meal kits

A brief look at Instagram posts of people turned chefs during this quarantine tells us the story of their willingness to go to any length, for their favourite meals. While only a handful of them succeeded, most were left shooting arrows in the dark.

To help these diners recreate the chef’s magic many restaurants have come up with DIY meal kits. These kits include necessary ingredients and a step by step guide to cooking a restaurant-style meal. While it may seem there is very little profit margin here, the real takeaway is loyalty and brand recall amongst diners.

These are some of key trends that we are witnessing worldwide, Mehrotra says. “This is only the beginning of innovation and technology bringing a much overdue shift in the F&B industry. It is important for restaurateurs to identify such trends and tap into its potential. Like C.S Lewis once said, ‘You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending’,” he concludes. (IANS)

Previous articleBreast Milk May Not Spread Covid-19 Infection: Study
Next articleEverything You Need to Know About Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Tourists Return to Mount Abu Post Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indicating the onset of a new normal during the present COVID-19 pandemic era, the tourist numbers in Mount Abu, the only hill station in...
Read more
Entertainment

Ileana D’Cruz Advices to ‘Work hard, chill harder’

NewsGram Desk - 0
Work hard and chill harder is the mantra actress Ileana DCruz follows. Ileana, who keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her workout pictures and...
Read more
India

We must Recognize Connection Between Population and Development: Vice Prez

NewsGram Desk - 0
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday cautioned that development challenges will become more difficult to resolve as the population increases. Naidu stressed the need...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tourists Return to Mount Abu Post Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indicating the onset of a new normal during the present COVID-19 pandemic era, the tourist numbers in Mount Abu, the only hill station in...
Read more

Ileana D’Cruz Advices to ‘Work hard, chill harder’

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Work hard and chill harder is the mantra actress Ileana DCruz follows. Ileana, who keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her workout pictures and...
Read more

We must Recognize Connection Between Population and Development: Vice Prez

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday cautioned that development challenges will become more difficult to resolve as the population increases. Naidu stressed the need...
Read more

Children Play Large Role in Community Spread of Covid-19: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While most studies have stressed that children are not the harbingers of Covid-19, a comprehensive study now claims that children play a larger role...
Read more

MS Dhoni Not Just a Sportsperson but a Phenomenon: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid rich tribute to former India skipper MS Dhoni as he hanged his boots from international cricket, calling him...
Read more

‘Dent’ in Earth’s Magnetic Field Continues to Expand, Weaken in Intensity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A dent in Earth's magnetic field over South America and the southern Atlantic Ocean is expanding westward and continuing to weaken in intensity, according...
Read more

Twitter Receives 21% More Account Information Requests from Governments

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter received nearly 21 per cent more information requests for account information from the governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide in the July-December 2019...
Read more

Here’s How Lamborghini Remains Unaffected During Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While the world economy is in slowdown, Lamborghini continues to zip ahead. The luxury sporting automobile company has released various models despite the global crisis...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada