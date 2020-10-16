Friday, October 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story New Spelling Algorithm In Google Search
Lead StoryScience & Technology

New Spelling Algorithm In Google Search

The feature will start rolling out by the end of this year

0
Google spelling feature
Google has rolled out new spelling algorithm. Pixabay

One in 10 queries on Google Search is misspelled and the tech giant has now introduced a new spelling algorithm that uses a deep neural net to significantly improve the ability to decipher misspellings, in under three milliseconds.

According to Google, this single algorithm makes a greater improvement to spelling than all of its improvements over the last five years.

The company on Thursday detailed how artificial intelligence (AI) is powering its Search engine, announcing numerous improvements made to Search over the year and some new features coming soon.

Google has invested deeply in language understanding research and last year, it introduced how BERT language understanding systems are helping to deliver more relevant results in Google Search.

“We’re excited to share that BERT is now used in almost every query in English, helping you get higher quality results for your questions,” said Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Search and Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce, Payments & NBU.

Google recently made a breakthrough in ranking and is now able to not just index web pages but individual passages from the pages.

Google spelling feature
Google’s spelling algorithm will help to higher quality results for your questions. Pixabay

“This technology will improve 7 percent of search queries across all languages as we roll it out globally,” Raghavan added.

With new passage understanding capabilities, Google can understand that the specific passage is a lot more relevant to a specific query than a broader page on that topic.

As an example, if you search for “home exercise equipment,” Google Search can now understand relevant subtopics, such as budget equipment, premium picks, or small space ideas, and show a wider range of content for you on the search results page.

“We’ll start rolling this out by the end of this year,” Raghavan said.

Google spelling feature
The feature will understand the deep semantics of a video and automatically identify keywords. Flickr

Using a new AI-driven approach, Google said it is now able to understand the deep semantics of a video and automatically identify key moments.

ALSO READ: Technologies That Support And Facilitate Everyday Life

“This lets us tag those moments in the video, so you can navigate them like chapters in a book. Whether you’re looking for that one step in a recipe tutorial, or the game-winning home run in a highlights reel, you can easily find those moments,” the company informed.

Google thinks that by the end of this year, 10 percent of searches will use this new technology. (IANS)

Previous articleSamsung Launches Smart TVs With Google Assistant
Next article40% of World’s Population Do Not Have Access to Handwashing

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Fractures Among Old-Aged Hurts Harder in Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant reduction in the load of fracture patients among the younger population, the incidence of fragility...
Read more
Environment

Stubble Burning Contributes to 26% of the Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

NewsGram Desk - 0
Due to the changing wind directions, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions is expected to contribute 26 per cent to the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir Does Not Effect Hospitalized COVID Patients: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
Anti-viral drug Remdesivir has little or no effect in the recovery and mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said a World Health Organisation (WHO) study,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Fractures Among Old-Aged Hurts Harder in Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant reduction in the load of fracture patients among the younger population, the incidence of fragility...
Read more

Stubble Burning Contributes to 26% of the Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Due to the changing wind directions, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions is expected to contribute 26 per cent to the...
Read more

Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir Does Not Effect Hospitalized COVID Patients: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Anti-viral drug Remdesivir has little or no effect in the recovery and mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said a World Health Organisation (WHO) study,...
Read more

Antibodies of Patients With Severe Covid-19 Affect Immune System: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that patients seriously ill with the Covid-19 disease have antibodies that are blocking so-called interferons, which are an important part of...
Read more

It’s Time for Us to Stand Together

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUJATA ASSOMULL A modern, progressive secular country that "wears" its traditions proudly, that is what the Tanishq advert said to me. Eight years ago Tanishq...
Read more

Here’s Why Dating Couples Should Engage in Rituals Together

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Rituals such as those centered around holidays and other celebrations play an important part in human relationships, say researchers, adding that when dating couples...
Read more

Blue-light Glasses Enhance Sleep Quality and Work Productivity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to improve sleep quality? Read on. Researchers have found that wearing blue-light glasses just before sleeping can lead to a better night's sleep...
Read more

Vivo V20: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Md Waquar Haider There are some smartphone brands who release new products as they have 3D printers to do the job while there are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada