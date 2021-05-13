Friday, May 14, 2021
New Study Reveals People Prefer To Date Those Who Are Vaccinated

Only 25 percent of men and women were found open to the idea of meeting anti-vaccinators

About 70 percent of people in the age group 18-30 will consider meeting their date only once they are vaccinated. Pixabay

Amid the second and more lethal wave of Coronavirus in India, an increasing number of people prefer to date only those who are vaccinated, reveals a survey. The results of the survey, led by the online dating app QuackQuack, showed that people are more likely to talk to someone who is pro-vaccine compared to anti-vaxxers. About 70 percent of people in the age group 18-30 will consider meeting their date only once they are vaccinated, and eight out of 10 people aged 31 and above feel that inoculation is a prerequisite for their date.

On the other hand, 30 percent of people in the age group 18-30 would not necessarily consider vaccination and would take other safety precautions while meeting, the study showed. About 80 percent of women and 70 percent of men want their date to be vaccinated and if someone is an anti-vaccinator, then chances of them getting rejected are high. Only 25 percent of men and women were found open to the idea of meeting anti-vaccinators.

“The survey has given us some very important insights into how people are not being negligent about the prevailing crisis and are strictly abiding by the health protocols issued for everybody’s wellbeing. Conversations have now moved from ‘lockdown’, ‘Covid’, ‘masks’, social distancing’ to ‘vaccination’ and the greater fear about the second wave’,” said Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO, QuackQuack, in a statement on Wednesday.

“It has rather become essential to disclose that you have been vaccinated because otherwise there are very slim chances of finding a match. Therefore, vaccination has become an added quality for a person to be liked and chosen. “Also, as we put our users’ safety over anything, we have provided links to a collective page to our users when they log in to our website. Hence, we are doing our bit in ensuring that our users are safe while they look for love,” Mittal added. (IANS/JC)

