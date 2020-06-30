Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness New Virus in China Found With 'Pandemic Potential'
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

New Virus in China Found With ‘Pandemic Potential’

Scientists have found a virus which has the potential to become a future pandemic

0
Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China
A strain of flu which can potentially become a pandemic has been found in China by scientists. Pixabay

A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been found in China by scientists, the media reported.

The scientists wrote in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that the new flu strain, which the researchers call G4 EA H1N1, is similar to the 2009 swine flu, but with some new changes, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

They found evidence of recent infection, carried by pigs, was starting in people who worked in abattoirs and the swine industry in China.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The researchers were concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak. While it is not an immediate problem, they said that it has “all the hallmarks” of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring.

Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China
The scientists further said that measures to control the virus in pigs, and the close monitoring of swine industry workers, should be swiftly implemented. Pixabay

Professor Kin-Chow Chang, who works at Nottingham University in the UK, told the BBC: “Right now we are distracted with coronavirus and rightly so. But we must not lose sight of potentially dangerous new viruses.” While this new virus is not an immediate problem, he says: “We should not ignore it.” The researchers were concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak.

Professor James Wood, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge, said the work “comes as a salutary reminder” that we are constantly at risk of new emergence of pathogens, and that farmed animals, with which humans have greater contact than with wildlife, may act as the source for important pandemic viruses.

The last pandemic flu the world encountered – the swine flu outbreak of 2009 that began in Mexico – was less deadly than initially feared, largely because many older people had some immunity to it, probably because of its similarity to other flu viruses that had circulated years before, said the BBC report.

Also Read: International Fruit Day : Let’s Hail to These Fruits

That virus, called A/H1N1pdm09, is now covered by the annual flu vaccine to make sure people are protected. The development comes as the world is still struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that originated in China’s Wuhan city last December.

As of Tuesday, the virus has infected a total of 10,302,867 people globally, while the death toll stood at 505,518. (IANS)

Previous articleMBA Education: What It Gives and Who Needs It
Next article17% of India’s Coal Fleet is Set to Become Uncompetitive in 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Ola Rolls Out Cashless ‘Tipping’ Facility Worldwide

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday rolled out new cashless ‘tipping functionality that enables customers to voluntarily reward drivers for going the extra mile to...
Read more
India

17% of India’s Coal Fleet is Set to Become Uncompetitive in 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
In India, 17 per cent of the 283 GW coal fleet is set to become uncompetitive in 2020, rising to 50 per cent in...
Read more
Business

MBA Education: What It Gives and Who Needs It

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many of us have heard about prestigious education in business schools with an MBA diploma. People around the world think that this is an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ola Rolls Out Cashless ‘Tipping’ Facility Worldwide

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday rolled out new cashless ‘tipping functionality that enables customers to voluntarily reward drivers for going the extra mile to...
Read more

17% of India’s Coal Fleet is Set to Become Uncompetitive in 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In India, 17 per cent of the 283 GW coal fleet is set to become uncompetitive in 2020, rising to 50 per cent in...
Read more

New Virus in China Found With ‘Pandemic Potential’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been found in China by scientists, the media reported. The scientists...
Read more

MBA Education: What It Gives and Who Needs It

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Many of us have heard about prestigious education in business schools with an MBA diploma. People around the world think that this is an...
Read more

International Fruit Day : Let’s Hail to These Fruits

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As humankind shifted from hunter-gathering mode to cultivating food, one saw the evolution of fruit. The fruit is distinct in various geographical locations, leaving...
Read more

Whatr : Future of Sustainable Mineral Water

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping up with India's sustainability development goal is not so easy. However, one brand from Himachal Pradesh is trying to step up and make...
Read more

Vikas Khanna Started His Food Drive Because of This Spam Mail

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, whose debut film as a director "The Last Color" was in contention for an Oscar nomination at the last Academy...
Read more

PCOS and Tips to Combat the Condition

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in every five women is affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS); a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada