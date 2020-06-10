Friday, June 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Nintendo Reveals 3 lakh Accounts Hacked in Almost Three Months
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Nintendo Reveals 3 lakh Accounts Hacked in Almost Three Months

Nintendo has admitted that hackers breached nearly 3 lakh accounts since early April, that is twice as many as initially stated

0
Nintendo hacked
Nintendo has admitted that hackers breached nearly 3 lakh accounts since early April. Pixabay

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has admitted that hackers breached nearly 3 lakh accounts since early April, which is nearly twice as many as initially stated. An initial hack in April compromised 1.6 lakh hacked accounts and a further 1.4 lakh breaches have been discovered since then globally.

According to The Verge, hackers broke into Nintendo Network IDs, intended for services on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, and then migrated to Nintendo Accounts.

Hackers gained hacked into personal information such as birthdays and email addresses but not credit card details.

Nintendo
Hackers gained access from Nintendo accounts to personal information such as birthdays and email addresses but not credit-card details. IANS

According to the report, accounts may have been broken into if users had the same password on both their NNID and Nintendo account.

Hackers could have spent money at the My Nintendo store or the Nintendo eShop using virtual funds or money from a linked PayPal account.

For more news follow Newsgram on Twitter

“We sincerely apologise to our customers and related parties for any inconvenience and concern. In the future, we will make further efforts to strengthen security and ensure safety so that similar events do not occur,” said Nintendo in an earlier announcement.

Also Read: Story Of Delhi-based Firm that Executed Global Cyber Heist

Meanwhile, the company is emailing affected users, urging them to change their passwords and anyone who previously used a Nintendo Network ID to log in should now use their Nintendo account email address instead. (IANS)

Previous articleStory Of Delhi-based Firm that Executed Global Cyber Heist
Next articleKnow More About The Unique Tanjore Paintings

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more
Entertainment

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more
Lead Story

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,006FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

All Professional Sport Competitions to Resume in Italy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday night that all professional sport competition in Italy will resume starting Friday -- but without fans attending,...
Read more

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Worst Global Recession in 60 Years: OECD

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
A leading global economic group said Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century, and things could get...
Read more

US to Conduct First Widespread COVID-19 Vaccine Tests in July

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A U.S. biotechnology company says it will make the first widespread tests of a possible coronavirus vaccine next month. Moderna is working with the U.S....
Read more

COVID-19 Could Push Millions of Children into Forced Labor: Warn UN Agencies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lisa Schlein A joint report by the International Labor Organization and U.N. Children’s Fund warns that millions of children are likely to be pushed...
Read more

7 Pro Tips for Running a Successful Mobile Catering Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile catering is growing popular by the day. There are well over 20,000 such businesses in the US currently, with a 6.8% growth rate...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,006FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada