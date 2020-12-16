Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Nirbhaya’s Father Wants OTT Platforms To Be Involved In fight For Women’s Safety

The national capital has witnessed as many as 1,429 cases of rape till October this year

Nirbhaya's Father
Nirbhaya's Father wrote a petition to OTT platforms. Unsplash

Eight years after the brutal gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya, her father has written to OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime asking them through a petition to do their bit for spreading awareness by creating shows that celebrate bystanders taking action when they see injustice happening.

“8 years ago when my daughter was snatched away from us in the most brutal way, crowds led by women came out on the streets. They made my family fight their fight for justice. I thought this case would change us as a country for good. But when I turn on the news, there is a new case of another daughter being brutally assaulted every day. Nothing has changed,” Nirbhaya’s father said.

“I believe that justice is like a car that is stuck. It moves only when lots of people get behind it and push hard,” he added. He feels that while laws and systems help but a permanent change will come only when the collective mindset changes.

“Men must stop being mute spectators while women face abuse online and on the ground, therefore, I invite every boy and man to become an ally, an active supporter in the fight for women’s safety. If you see a woman being trolled and threatened with rape on social media, speak up and report it. If you notice this happening in your surroundings, stand up with her,” he said.

The national capital has witnessed as many as 1,429 cases of rape till October this year. In the same period last year, Delhi had reported 1,884 cases of rape, which went up to 2,168 cases by the time the year ended. In 2012, a total of 706 rape cases were registered, which included the brutal gang rape of Nirbhaya on December 16. (IANS)

