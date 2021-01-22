Friday, January 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: No Benefit From Arthritis Drug For Covid19 Patients
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: No Benefit From Arthritis Drug For Covid19 Patients

A new study indicates that it is not better than standard care alone

0
Arthritis drug
Arthritis Drug is less effective in Covid19. Pixabay

Contrary to a few studies that earlier suggested benefits from an arthritis drug for patients with severe or critical Covid-19 infection, a new study indicates that it is not better than standard care alone.

According to the researchers, including Regis G Rosa from Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Brazil, there was an increased number of deaths at 15 days in patients receiving an arthritis drug — tocilizumab — that resulted in the trial being stopped early.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

These results contradict earlier observational studies suggesting a benefit of tocilizumab. However, observational effects are limited by a high risk that they may be due to other unknown (confounding) factors — and some studies have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal, the researchers said in a paper published in The BMJ journal.

Arthritis drug
An increased number of deaths at 15 days in patients receiving an arthritis drug. PIxabay

Tocilizumab blocks a specific part of the immune system (interleukin 6) that can go into overdrive in some patients with Covid-19. According to the team, doctors think this might help lessen the body’s inflammatory response to the virus and avert some of the more dire consequences of the disease, but its effects are not well defined.

ALSO READ: Rise In Obesity Rates Due To Brain Pressure Disorder

To test this theory, researchers conducted a randomized controlled trial involving 129 Covid-19 patients with an average age of 57 years and compared tocilizumab plus standard care with standard care alone. Patients were receiving supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation and had abnormal levels of at least two chemicals linked to inflammation in their blood.

The study participants have randomly divided into two groups — 65 received tocilizumab plus standard care and 64 received standard care alone. All patients were monitored for 15 days. By day 15, 18 (28 percent) patients in the tocilizumab group and 13 (20 percent) in the standard care group were receiving mechanical ventilation or had died. Death at 15 days occurred in 11 (17 percent) patients in the tocilizumab group compared with 2 (3 percent) in the standard care group. (IANS)

Previous articleAbnormal Hyper Activation Is An Early Biomarker Of Alzheimer Disease
Next articleThe Highlights Of Dubai Food Festival And Foodie Scene

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Films On Indo-Caribbean Identity, Culture And Heritage

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir Not many Indian parents in India and the Indian Diaspora are inclined to encourage their children to study the Arts, the...
Read more
India

Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas Among Top-Selling Books Published by Gita Press

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bhagvad Gita, Tulsi Das' "Ramcharitmanas" and Durga Saptashati were the top selling books published by the iconic publishing house Gita Press at the...
Read more
Business

The Impact Of Chinese, Hispanic & Haitian Migrants On Trinidad, Guyana And Suriname

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir In recent years, there has been both legal and illegal mass movement of people from China, Venezuela, and Haiti within and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Films On Indo-Caribbean Identity, Culture And Heritage

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir Not many Indian parents in India and the Indian Diaspora are inclined to encourage their children to study the Arts, the...
Read more

Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas Among Top-Selling Books Published by Gita Press

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bhagvad Gita, Tulsi Das' "Ramcharitmanas" and Durga Saptashati were the top selling books published by the iconic publishing house Gita Press at the...
Read more

The Impact Of Chinese, Hispanic & Haitian Migrants On Trinidad, Guyana And Suriname

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir In recent years, there has been both legal and illegal mass movement of people from China, Venezuela, and Haiti within and...
Read more

Here’s How COVID Vaccines Have Opened Way For Cancer, Other Disease Treatments

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The new tools scientists are deploying to fight the COVID-19 pandemic may soon go to work against cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses. The vaccines...
Read more

World is on The Brink of Moral Failure For Unequal Share of COVID Vaccine: WHO Head

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The head of the World Health Organization says the world is “on the brink of a moral catastrophic failure” for its unequal sharing of...
Read more

Study: Adverse Childhood Experiences Worsen The Adult Prospects Of Life

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, take note. An adverse childhood upbringing often impairs people's health in their adult years, especially for couples who have both had similar experiences...
Read more

55% Millennials Say WFH Has Increased The Time Spent On Email

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Almost 55 percent of millennials in India feel that their time spent on work email has increased by more than two hours since they...
Read more

The Notable Cinematic Efforts Based On The Life Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The legend of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, his life and persona, even death, never ceases to amaze filmmakers. Various facets of his life have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada