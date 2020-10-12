Monday, October 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment There is No Fun in Success if There is No Struggle: Yo...
EntertainmentLead Story

There is No Fun in Success if There is No Struggle: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Honey Singh recently came out with his new track "Billo tu agg"

0
Yo Yo Honey Singh: No fun in success if there is no struggle
Yo Yo Honey Singh believes that struggles teach a person a lot in life. Pinterest

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh believes that struggles teach a person a lot in life. He says his struggles helped him change a lot with time.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“There is no fun in success if there is no struggle. Struggles are important, they teach a person a lot. I have learnt a lot. I changed a lot with a change in time. I feel there should be some struggle in life,” Honey Singh told IANS.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: No fun in success if there is no struggle
Yo Yo Honey Singh says his struggles helped him change a lot with time. Pinterest

The rapper, Honey Singh, who has belted out chartbuster hits like “Angrezi beat”, “Brown rang”, “Love dose” and “Chaar botal vodka” among many others, has had his share of bumps in his career initially.

Also Read: India Witnesses 24% Growth in Hiring Activity in September: Naukri.com

“People ask me ‘what struggles have you had in the beginning’. There were struggles in the beginning, struggles exist even today and will be there tomorrow. Without struggle there would be no vigour to fight. I feel struggles are a good thing. There were definitely a lot of struggles (for me) in the beginning,” Honey Singh said.

Honey Singh recently came out with his new track “Billo tu agg”. The song is the latest in the non-film circuit that Honey Singh has collaborated on with Singhsta, after “Makhna”. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia Witnesses 24% Growth in Hiring Activity in September: Naukri.com
Next articleDigital Media Trends To Work Into Your Marketing Strategy For 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more
Lead Story

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more
Environment

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

Women 3 Times More Likely to Suffer From Constipation During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are two-three times more likely to suffer from constipation during pregnancy and right after childbirth than at any other time in their life,...
Read more

You Shouldn’t Get Paranoid About Covid-19 on Bank Notes, Here’s Why

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As new research claiming that Covid-19 can survive longer on bank notes -- up to 28 days at 20 degree Celsius along with humidity...
Read more

Arthritis Patients in India Suffer Due to Fewer Rheumatologists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India needs more than 20,000 rheumatologists as lakhs of patients are suffering due to the non-availability of rheumatology services in most of the hospitals...
Read more

Alien Species’ Introductions to Increase Globally by 36% by 2050

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Asher Jones Asian kudzu vines smothering the southern United States. Pacific lionfish devouring Caribbean sealife. South American cane toads killing their way across Australia. As...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan to Lend Voice-Over For a Show on Lord Buddha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will now provide a voice-over for a light-and-sound show to be held in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the life and ideology...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada