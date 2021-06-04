Noorpur case: Why Are Hindu’s Compelled To Migrate From Their Homeland?

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

The sequence of eviction of Hindus from many areas of the country by other communities is on the rise. One such recent incident has surfaced from Noorpur village in Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh. Days after a groom’s wedding procession was attacked, many families from the village’s Dalit population claim they want to leave, accusing members of the Muslim community of harassing them on a daily basis, particularly during festive processions.

Subsequently, Dalit households in this village have “house for sale” painted on the walls of their homes. Members of the Muslim community, however, have refuted the charges, and instead accused the Dalits of breaching Covid-19 norms by gathering in large numbers without masks. With roughly Muslims 800 dwellings, Noorpur is a Muslim-dominated village. There are 125 Hindu households in the area, with the bulk of them belonging to the Jatav group (Scheduled Castes).

On May 26, a wedding procession led by a Dalit called Omprakash and his daughters passed through the village near the mosque, causing a rift between the two populations. According to Omprakash’s allegations, several members of the Muslim community appeared out of nowhere and began pelting stones at them and vandalizing the whole event. They further claimed that casteist remarks were shouted at them and that they were not permitted to march on public highways.’They assaulted and thrashed us when we tried to reason with them. It was embarrassing to have to confront this on my daughter’s wedding day, Omprakash asserted.

According to villagers, every time a procession comes through the area, Muslim males indulge in violence and looting. They acknowledged that such attacks and stoning have been a regular occurrence in the area for the previous few months. Despite telling the authorities about the crimes committed by the minority population, no action has been taken against the culprits, forcing the people to grieve. Troubled by the annoyance of the minority neighborhood, Hindus and Dalits have been forced to put up ‘House for Sale’ signs in front of their homes.

The locals also claim that the members of the Muslim community often pressurize Hindus to convert to their religion by luring them. The conversion is what has allowed the Muslim community to overpopulate the formerly Hindu-dominated area. On the matter, Satish Gautam, a member of Parliament, stated that the commotion caused by a few males from a certain group will be taught such a lesson that if a sister-daughter wedding ceremony is in place tomorrow, she should not have the fortitude to turn away from the procession.” Under Yogi’s leadership, no one has to feel afraid or leave the village”, he added.

An FIR has been registered against eleven people in the case. Meanwhile, the police of Noorpur said that the situation in the community had returned to normal. “Some families have stated that they will no longer be able to live in the community. The SDM and the Police CO have visited the village, and everything is back to normal,” Aligarh SP (Rural) Shubham Patel was reported as saying.

