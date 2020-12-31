Friday, January 1, 2021
Not Having Expectations From New Year Best Way To Move Into It, says Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee has no expectations from 2021

Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari." Pinterest

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to ring in 2021 in Goa, with wife Shabana and daughter Ava. The actor has no expectations from 2021.

“Have been working from 7 am till late in the evening for three months, (so I) needed the small break. (I) Will be back to work again in a day. My family loves being in Goa, so it was an obvious choice,” Manoj said.

He added: “Not having any expectations from the new year will be the best way to move into it and live it accordingly!!! I want to live life and characters to the best of my abilities!” Manoj said.

The actor was recently seen in “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” directed by Abhishek Sharma. The theatrically-released film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will next be seen in season two of “The Family Man”. The upcoming season will also feature Samantha Akkineni, Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur. (IANS)

