Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Not Sure If N95 Masks Are Good For You? Read This
BusinessLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Not Sure If N95 Masks Are Good For You? Read This

Masks, sanitizers, gloves have taken center stage in all activities

0
Mask for
Wear your mask, Stay protected. Pixabay

 By Yashvi Jain

The past few months of 2020 have unexpectedly changed all our lives. We have adapted to a way of life that aims to minimize our health risks extensively. Masks, sanitizers, gloves have taken center stage in all activities. We hear about different measures to stay healthy. However, with the constant influx of information every day, it can be overwhelming to make the right choices.

For example, we are constantly reminded by medical experts that wearing a mask is a primary step to reduce the transmission of the virus. Some of the common names that we have heard since the beginning of the pandemic are N95 and N99 masks. However, the tremendous surge in the demand for masks has quickly led to an overabundance of options in the market. It has inevitably created confusion among people about choosing the right one.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Most of us rely on the information given by our friends, family, and medical professionals. The N95 or N99 mask is often recommended, but it is crucial to understand the reason behind it. When it comes to health, it is best to be well informed before making a decision.

Let’s take a better look at the N95 and N99 mask to understand their features.

for N95
The 95 in N95 masks refers to its capability of filtering 95% of the airborne particles. Shutterstock

What is an N95 Mask?

The N95 mask has become a household name over the last few months. However, many of us are not aware of what differentiates N95 or N99 masks from the regular ones. The name N95 is to classify the air filtration efficiency of the mask.  The N in the name stands for its Respiratory Rating Letter Class, which is “Non-oil,” meaning that it is not resistant to oil. The 95 refers to its capability of filtering 95% of the airborne particles, effectively.

It is designed to provide a close fit on the mouth to ensure efficient filtration of the particles. The general public has widely used it during the pandemic, but these are usually most commonly used in the healthcare industry. It is a widely preferred option since it provides adequate safety from harmful airborne particulates.

What is an N99 mask?

The N99 mask is slightly more effective than the N95 mask. As discussed previously, the N99 in the name stands for its classification. It is capable of filtering 99% of the particulate matters going through it. Similar to the N95, it is also not resistant to oil-based particles.

After the N95, the N99 mask category has probably become very well-known among people. Anyone who has tried to understand the specification of masks must have come across the name. However, you must choose the mask that fits your requirements.

For example, you must choose a mask depending on your exposure to other people and different environments.

Here are a few other things you should consider while buying a mask:

for
While purchasing masks always keep in mind the quality of the mask. Shutterstock

Things to consider while buying a mask

Wearing a mask is a decision that impacts the health of everyone around you. It is a personal step to prevent the transmission of disease. You must keep in mind certain things while choosing the right mask for you and your family.

  1. Fit Of The Mask

Your mask must appropriately cover your nose and mouth without leaving any gaps. An ill-fitting mask will fail to serve its purpose since the unfiltered air can reach you through it.

  1. Medical Conditions

Many people who suffer from heart or respiratory conditions find it difficult to breathe through a mask. If you find this is the case for you, contact your health care provider to ensure you choose the right mask.

  1. Quality Of The Mask

It is highly recommended to opt for a mask that is certified by a reliable source. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approves both the N95 and the N99 mask.  You must also check your mask for any possible cracks or quality issues when buying it.

In times like this, you might feel overwhelmed by the anxiety of making the right choices that affect your health. The constant flow of information may also create more confusion than help your decision. In such a situation, it is best to go for a trusted option that provides adequate protection.

ALSO READ: New Mask Aiming to Make Wearer Less Infectious

Airific 2.0 from Nirvana Being is one such option. It is a specially designed mask to fight the battle against the current virus outbreak. Also, it has been internationally certified to provide 95-99% efficiency.

Your choice of a mask has a more significant impact on the bigger picture. A well-informed decision can go a long way in the battle against Covid.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleIncrease in Automobile Demand During Festive Season
Next articleHow To Keep Yourself Fit And Healthy

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao : I Don’t Watch My Past Works Again

NewsGram Desk - 0
Critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is proud of his filmography, but he says he does not watch his past works again in order to...
Read more
Lead Story

Social Distancing Is Increasing Feelings Of Loneliness In Old People

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that social distancing introduced in response to Covid-19 is increasing feelings of loneliness in the...
Read more
Environment

A Class 11 Student From Kanpur Developed A Unique Air Purifier Robot

NewsGram Desk - 0
With concerns over air pollution increasing by the day, a Class 11 student from Kanpur has developed a unique robot that soaks up pollutants...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rajkummar Rao : I Don’t Watch My Past Works Again

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is proud of his filmography, but he says he does not watch his past works again in order to...
Read more

Social Distancing Is Increasing Feelings Of Loneliness In Old People

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that social distancing introduced in response to Covid-19 is increasing feelings of loneliness in the...
Read more

A Class 11 Student From Kanpur Developed A Unique Air Purifier Robot

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With concerns over air pollution increasing by the day, a Class 11 student from Kanpur has developed a unique robot that soaks up pollutants...
Read more

Increment In Job Opportunities For Professionals In Travel And Hospitality Sector: Naukri.com

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
There has been a sequential recovery of 33 percent in October in the worst-hit hospitality and travel industries in India as major cities open...
Read more

OTT Platforms Under The Ambit Of The Ministry Of Information And Broadcasting

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Now content providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, through an order. Online...
Read more

How To Keep Yourself Fit And Healthy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Tashfeen If there is one thing that’s good about social media, it is how health and fitness are getting promoted. Every other post you...
Read more

Not Sure If N95 Masks Are Good For You? Read This

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Yashvi Jain The past few months of 2020 have unexpectedly changed all our lives. We have adapted to a way of life that aims...
Read more

Increase in Automobile Demand During Festive Season

India NewsGram Desk - 0
More people are considering buying personal vehicles in the ongoing festive season, according to a recent survey. A consumer mobility study by PAYBACK and its...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada