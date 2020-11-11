Not Sure If N95 Masks Are Good For You? Read This

By Yashvi Jain

The past few months of 2020 have unexpectedly changed all our lives. We have adapted to a way of life that aims to minimize our health risks extensively. Masks, sanitizers, gloves have taken center stage in all activities. We hear about different measures to stay healthy. However, with the constant influx of information every day, it can be overwhelming to make the right choices.

For example, we are constantly reminded by medical experts that wearing a mask is a primary step to reduce the transmission of the virus. Some of the common names that we have heard since the beginning of the pandemic are N95 and N99 masks. However, the tremendous surge in the demand for masks has quickly led to an overabundance of options in the market. It has inevitably created confusion among people about choosing the right one.

Most of us rely on the information given by our friends, family, and medical professionals. The N95 or N99 mask is often recommended, but it is crucial to understand the reason behind it. When it comes to health, it is best to be well informed before making a decision.

Let’s take a better look at the N95 and N99 mask to understand their features.

What is an N95 Mask?

The N95 mask has become a household name over the last few months. However, many of us are not aware of what differentiates N95 or N99 masks from the regular ones. The name N95 is to classify the air filtration efficiency of the mask. The N in the name stands for its Respiratory Rating Letter Class, which is “Non-oil,” meaning that it is not resistant to oil. The 95 refers to its capability of filtering 95% of the airborne particles, effectively.

It is designed to provide a close fit on the mouth to ensure efficient filtration of the particles. The general public has widely used it during the pandemic, but these are usually most commonly used in the healthcare industry. It is a widely preferred option since it provides adequate safety from harmful airborne particulates.

What is an N99 mask?

The N99 mask is slightly more effective than the N95 mask. As discussed previously, the N99 in the name stands for its classification. It is capable of filtering 99% of the particulate matters going through it. Similar to the N95, it is also not resistant to oil-based particles.

After the N95, the N99 mask category has probably become very well-known among people. Anyone who has tried to understand the specification of masks must have come across the name. However, you must choose the mask that fits your requirements.

For example, you must choose a mask depending on your exposure to other people and different environments.

Here are a few other things you should consider while buying a mask:

Things to consider while buying a mask

Wearing a mask is a decision that impacts the health of everyone around you. It is a personal step to prevent the transmission of disease. You must keep in mind certain things while choosing the right mask for you and your family.

Fit Of The Mask

Your mask must appropriately cover your nose and mouth without leaving any gaps. An ill-fitting mask will fail to serve its purpose since the unfiltered air can reach you through it.

Medical Conditions

Many people who suffer from heart or respiratory conditions find it difficult to breathe through a mask. If you find this is the case for you, contact your health care provider to ensure you choose the right mask.

Quality Of The Mask

It is highly recommended to opt for a mask that is certified by a reliable source. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approves both the N95 and the N99 mask. You must also check your mask for any possible cracks or quality issues when buying it.

In times like this, you might feel overwhelmed by the anxiety of making the right choices that affect your health. The constant flow of information may also create more confusion than help your decision. In such a situation, it is best to go for a trusted option that provides adequate protection.

Your choice of a mask has a more significant impact on the bigger picture. A well-informed decision can go a long way in the battle against Covid.

