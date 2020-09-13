Nothing More Real And Humbling Than Creation Of Life In You: Actress Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby bump on social media and said that nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing creation of life in you.

Anushka shared the picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing at the beach dressed in a white top and blue pants. She is lovingly looking at her bump as she has her hand over it.

“Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?” Anushka captioned the image.

Her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli commented: “My whole world in one frame.”

It was last month, when Anushka Sharma and Virat announced that they are set to be parents for the first time.A They will welcome their first born in January 202l.

The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat’s respective Instagram accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat is seen in a grey T-shirt and white pants.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy. (IANS)