Thursday, February 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Researchers Discover Novel Potential Therapy For Children Diagnosed With Crohn's Disease
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Researchers Discover Novel Potential Therapy For Children Diagnosed With Crohn’s Disease

One of the key features of Crohn's disease is lesions along discontinuous segments of the intestine

0
Crohn's Disease
According to the team, this approach could become an alternative to biologic antibody therapies that carry many side effects, including increased risk of certain cancers. PInterest

Researchers have demonstrated that nano therapy reduces intestinal inflammation and shrinks lesions in a rodent model of severe Crohn’s disease.

According to the team, this approach could become an alternative to biologic antibody therapies that carry many side effects, including increased risk of certain cancers.

“We injected into the intestinal lesion nanomolecules that carry an anti-inflammatory peptide, which is a tiny portion of a protein,” said researcher Arun Sharma from Northwestern University in the US.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“The results were phenomenal. We saw reduction in inflammation-based upon reductions in pro-inflammatory immune cells and proteins. The lesion size shrunk dramatically, which gives us hope that with this therapy we can salvage inflammatory tissue and avoid needing to surgically remove segments of the intestine in severe cases of Crohn’s disease,” Sharma added.

Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease characterized by chronic inflammation of the digestive tract, most often in the small intestine. It can lead to intestinal obstruction and perforation, bleeding, abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition leading to growth abnormalities in children.

Crohn's Disease
Researchers have demonstrated that nano therapy reduces intestinal inflammation and shrinks lesions in a rodent model of severe Crohn’s disease. Pinterest

One of the key features of Crohn’s disease is lesions along discontinuous segments of the intestine. Current treatments include biologic antibody therapies, and in severe cases surgery, which is not curative. It is estimated that 70 per cent of patients with Crohn’s disease will require surgery during their lifetime and many will require additional surgery.

Based upon their design, these nanomolecules allow for a very concentrated dose to be introduced into a lesion, according to a study published in the journal Advanced Therapeutics. The team observed that it creates an anti-inflammatory environment that not only keeps the lesion from growing but also reduces its size.

ALSO READ: Google Introduced The Next Era Google Workspace For Students

“Our study provides proof of principle findings that this nanotherapy can be effective for Crohn’s disease and may be applicable to other inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis,” Sharma said.

“Before we can translate this work to clinical application, we need to develop a less invasive mode of delivery, such as oral or via endoscopy,” Sharma added. (IANS)

Previous articleChoreographer Ashley Lobo: Starting Young Gives Dancers More Room To Explore Genres
Next articleStudy: Adequate Spacing Between Births Can Curb Stunting in India

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

People 2 People Ties Can Benefit India-Singapore Ties

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singapore-India ties can expand on the basis of a greater degree of people-to-people engagement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Goyal, who's the Minister...
Read more
India

Commemorating The Contributions And Teachings Of Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Recalling the contributions and teaching of the bravest hero in the history of India. Every year Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on...
Read more
Lead Story

Understanding Google and Facebook Vs Australia

NewsGram Desk - 0
For two decades, global news outlets have complained internet companies are getting rich at their expense, selling advertising linked to their reports without sharing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People 2 People Ties Can Benefit India-Singapore Ties

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Singapore-India ties can expand on the basis of a greater degree of people-to-people engagement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Goyal, who's the Minister...
Read more

Commemorating The Contributions And Teachings Of Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Recalling the contributions and teaching of the bravest hero in the history of India. Every year Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on...
Read more

Understanding Google and Facebook Vs Australia

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For two decades, global news outlets have complained internet companies are getting rich at their expense, selling advertising linked to their reports without sharing...
Read more

Sensor-Based Inhalers Integrated Into Health Care Providers For Asthma

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Sensor-based inhalers integrated into health care providers' clinical workflows may help improve medication adherence and support children with asthma, a new study suggests. The...
Read more

Irregular Sleep Schedule Can Increase A Person’s Risk Of Depression

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Getting fewer hours of sleep or staying up late most nights can increase the risk of depression, a new study suggests. The findings, published...
Read more

Innovation Leads You To Learn Various Dance Forms: Madhuri Dixit Nene

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit Nene is fascinated by the currently popular K-pop dance style. "It is a dance form because there is choreography. There is...
Read more

Social Media Help Fans To Know About Films in Other Tongues: Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, best known for directing the 2013 Malayalam hit Drishyam, feels the credit of increasing amalgamation of film industries across India goes...
Read more

Study: Adequate Spacing Between Births Can Curb Stunting in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Adequate spacing between births can help to alleviate the likelihood of stunting in children, a new study suggests. The study, published in the journal Proceedings...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

iphone tips on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
AdultFrienedFinder login on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tania Gonzalez on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
internet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
solar company malaysia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Couple Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Jamey Riemer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brujos que te ayuden gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Custom Hot Tub Cover on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
casas en venta que acepten credito infonavit en Tijuana on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada