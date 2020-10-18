Sunday, October 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance NPA Weakens Banks' Monetary Policy Transmission, Loan Growth: Study
BusinessfinanceIndiaLead Story

NPA Weakens Banks’ Monetary Policy Transmission, Loan Growth: Study

Non-performing assets (NPA) of a bank weakens the monetary policy transmission and loan growth rate

0
NPAs impact banks' rate cut transmission, loan growth: Study
The study finds evidence on the existence of the bank capital channel of monetary policy transmission for India. Pexels

Non-performing assets (NPA) of a bank weakens the monetary policy transmission and loan growth rate, said a recent working paper prepared by the staff members of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The paper titled, ‘Bank Capital and Monetary Policy Transmission in India’ shows the requirement of bank capital regulation in India.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The study finds evidence on the existence of the bank capital channel NPA of monetary policy transmission for India. It said that that there is a positive association between bank equity and credit growth.

“This finding calls for the need for countercyclical capital buffer for the Indian banks to protect their balance sheet against losses from changes in economic conditions during the recessionary phase,” it said. The paper mentioned that the views expressed are those of authors and not that of RBI.

NPAs impact banks' rate cut transmission, loan growth: Study
The study revealed that banks with higher Capital-to-Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) face a lower cost of funds.  Pexels

The study revealed that banks with higher Capital-to-Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) face a lower cost of funds. The pro-cyclical nature of leverage shows that banks lend during economic boom by raising debt funds — through deposits, borrowings — rather than using their excess capital.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: 2022 तक पूरा होगा यूएई में बन रहे सबसे पहले हिन्दू मंदिर का निर्माण

“Higher CRAR unlocks the bank lending channel and helps in smooth transmission of monetary policy. However, the magnitude of transmission of monetary policy was found to be weak for banks with CRAR higher than a certain threshold level,” it added.

Also Read: Here Are the Solutions to Your Back Problems

It noted that low level of CRAR not only hampers bank health but also restricts smooth transmission of monetary policy.

Injection of capital by the Government of India in public sector banks is likely to increase the credit flow to the real sector and help in smoother transmission of monetary policy, it added. (IANS)

Previous articleAsteroid Bennu to Promise Pristine ET Material From Space, says NASA
Next articlePuri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

US Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. regulators Wednesday approved the first drug for the treatment of Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for...
Read more
Environment

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Lost Over 50% of its Coral Populations Between 1995-2017

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef lost more than half of its coral populations between 1995 and 2017. Researchers at the ARC Centre...
Read more
Entertainment

Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former. Titled "Puri...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

US Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. regulators Wednesday approved the first drug for the treatment of Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for...
Read more

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Lost Over 50% of its Coral Populations Between 1995-2017

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef lost more than half of its coral populations between 1995 and 2017. Researchers at the ARC Centre...
Read more

Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former. Titled "Puri...
Read more

NPA Weakens Banks’ Monetary Policy Transmission, Loan Growth: Study

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-performing assets (NPA) of a bank weakens the monetary policy transmission and loan growth rate, said a recent working paper prepared by the staff...
Read more

Asteroid Bennu to Promise Pristine ET Material From Space, says NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As a NASA spacecraft gets ready for the historic moment to grab a sample from asteroid Bennu's surface on October 20, this pristine remnant...
Read more

Here Are the Solutions to Your Back Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As vital as the spine is for the body, problems occuring due to the sedentary lifestyle in lockdown have amplified manifold in...
Read more

Badhaai Ho Turns 2: Here’s What Ayushmannn Khurrana Has to Say

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ayushmannn Khurrana-starrer comedy, Badhaai Ho, released two years ago on this day. The actor says he has been trying to normalise taboo conversations...
Read more

Leopard Attacks: UP Forest Department Officials Roll Out Safety Guidelines For Farmers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a seemingly bizarre diktat, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department officials have asked farmers in Bijnor and adjoining districts to beat drums, wear helmets...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada