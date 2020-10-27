Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Nutritious Snacks for the Virtual School Breaks
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Nutritious Snacks for the Virtual School Breaks

Here are some ways to make the virtual school breaks successful with nutritious food

0
Nutritious Snacks
You can make a virtual lunch breaks memorable with some healthy snacks. Unsplash

The pandemic has forced children to go back to school with virtual learning having swapped classroom teaching. Although school in 2020 may look way too different, it still summons a celebration.

You can make a virtual lunch break memorable with some healthy snacks.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder of Food Darzee shares snacks tips that are nutritious to give a healthy start to your child’s virtual school breaks:

Oatmeal

One of the nutritious options which can be a good snacking option for your children is oatmeal. Oats are packed with soluble fiber, which will help in increasing the number of good bacteria in your child’s digestive tract, along with other health benefits. Instead of the sugar-rich flavored oats, parents should make use of whole rolled oats to make oatmeal. Also, preparing oatmeal with milk instead of water will give some extra dose of protein and calcium to your kids, thus enhancing their immunity.

Nutritious Snacks
Soy is filled with protein, dietary fiber, and iron, and B vitamins thus making it a healthy snack option for your children to munch on during their virtual breaks. Unsplash

Ragi or Nachani cookies

Ragi is packed with dietary fiber which aids digestion and helps your children to stay full for long time intervals. The amino acids present in ragi do away with the extra fat around the liver aiding to condense cholesterol levels in a child’s body, thus, helping to keep obesity problems at bay. Looking for a crunchy snacking option, parents must sneak in some calcium-rich ragi flour in cookies, these crisp cookies are a perfect option for the short virtual breaks.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Steamed Dhokla

A snack that is perfect to fuel up on after a long day at school, the steaming of dhokla withholds the extra use of oil and is very light and easy for the child to digest. Curd that is used in this recipe enhances the goodness that comes with a fermented food like breaking down fat effortlessly alongside maintaining healthy gut flora. This will further aid your child’s digestion and the bowel movement to get modulated.

Healthy Soya Burger

A big no-no to unhealthy junk food for children and more so during the pandemic times. You can substitute fried burger patties with nutritious soy patties prepared with soya granules. You can opt for a healthy filling with plenty of fresh veggies thus lending a miss to the fattening mayo and cheese. Soy is filled with protein, dietary fiber, and iron, and B vitamins thus making it a healthy snack option for your children to munch on during their virtual breaks.

Also Read: Wroclaw Named A Square After Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Name As A Tribute

Spinach Idlis

Parents can give a great twist to the recipe by adding spinach to your fermented idli batter, a perfect option for kids who don’t eat their greens. Spinach being a superfood which includes a lot of rich fibers, iron, proteins, minerals, magnesium, and on the other hand, idli is another meal which is nourishing with less calorie. Spinach is rich in its water content which will aid in keeping your child hydrated throughout. It is a natural laxative and hence helps stimulate your child’s bowel movements. Also, other benefits like aiding to keep immunity high and keeping gastric problems at bay, spinach is a go-to option that must be incorporated during your child’s virtual school break. (IANS)

Previous articleBooks that Address Children’s Mental Health
Next articleLack of Monitoring Stations to Quantify Air Pollution in India

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Women Experience Depression Even After 3 Years of Giving Birth

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately one in four women experienced high levels of depressive symptoms at some point in the three years after giving...
Read more
Environment

Lack of Monitoring Stations to Quantify Air Pollution in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi facing another tryst with air pollution, several environmental experts believe that the problem goes beyond the national capital and that the country...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Books that Address Children’s Mental Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
In these unprecedented times, when isolation fatigue, gloom, and the fear of losing a beloved has also come to grip children, taking care of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Women Experience Depression Even After 3 Years of Giving Birth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately one in four women experienced high levels of depressive symptoms at some point in the three years after giving...
Read more

Lack of Monitoring Stations to Quantify Air Pollution in India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi facing another tryst with air pollution, several environmental experts believe that the problem goes beyond the national capital and that the country...
Read more

Nutritious Snacks for the Virtual School Breaks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has forced children to go back to school with virtual learning having swapped classroom teaching. Although school in 2020 may look way...
Read more

Books that Address Children’s Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In these unprecedented times, when isolation fatigue, gloom, and the fear of losing a beloved has also come to grip children, taking care of...
Read more

Air Pollution Linked to 15% of COVID Deaths Worldwide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major global study, researchers have revealed that long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of COVID-19 deaths worldwide. According...
Read more

Ketogenic Diet could Prevent or Reverse Heart Failure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart problems? A special diet might help as researchers have found that the popular and controversial ketogenic diet could completely prevent, or even reverse...
Read more

Technology to Produce Psychoactive Drugs by IIT Guwahati

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said its researchers have developed a low-cost membrane technology to produce psychoactive drugs and anti-aging compounds...
Read more

Fashion Hubs Burgeon into Fresh Farm Outlets

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In recent days, people passing by some of the biggest fashion hubs in Mumbai rub their eyes in disbelief at what they behold. Instead of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada