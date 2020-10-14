Nutritious and Strengthening Drinkable Meal

A drinkable meal that is nutritionally complete, convenient, and affordable? All you need to do is simply mix this single-serve meal powder in water, for a nutritiously complete meal during your commute (breakfast), when stuck in meetings (lunch), traveling (at the airport, in-flight, road-trips), or during outdoor activities (cycling, hiking, etc).

Supply6 offers a wholesome meal in the form of a convenient drink. It comprises 27 essential vitamins and minerals for a healthy lifestyle. It is made with ingredients like oats, coconut, and sunflower seeds that are vegan and gluten-free.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The ‘6’ in the name signifies six essential nutrients one must consume daily through their diet ï¿½ Proteins, Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Fats, Minerals, and Water.

Each individual meal measures exactly 400 calories, 20g Proteins, 49g Carbs, 18g Fat, and 27 Minerals & Vitamins and allows consumers to know exactly what they are consuming.

Vaibhav Bhandari, the co-founder of Supply6, says: “The idea is to always have a packet of Supply6 handy, in your backpack or at your desk in the office. Whenever you feel like you cannot carve out 20-30 minutes to eat a traditional meal, just empty a pack of Supply6 Meal into a glass or a shaker, add water and consume on the go.”

Also Read: Punjab Promotes Seed Potato Production Using Aeroponics Technology

Initially incubated at NSRCEL at the Indian Institute of Management – Bangalore, Supply6 has recently been selected for the 2020 Cohort of the California-based Silicon Road Food Tech Accelerator. (IANS)