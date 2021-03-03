Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story US Based OAC To Make The World's First Space Hotel
Lead StoryScience & Technology

US Based OAC To Make The World’s First Space Hotel

Construction of this space structure designed to accommodate about 400 people is scheduled to begin in 2025

0
space hotel
World's first space hotel. IANS

If you are a space enthusiast, there is more exciting news as a US-based space construction company, Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), is planning to make the world’s first “space hotel” operational within this decade. Construction of this space structure designed to accommodate about 400 people is scheduled to begin in 2025, according to the company as it revealed new details about the project.

When completed, amenities available in the space hotel could range from themed restaurants, viewing lounges, movie theatres, and concert venues to bars, libraries, gyms, and a health spa, Space.com reported last week. Called the Voyager Station, it is projected to operate with artificial gravity. The company is now inviting private investors to buy a stake in the company at $0.25 per share, said the report.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Around 44 Starship launches will be required to send all the Voyager Station pieces in orbit, where they will then be assembled by pods and drones operated by the work crews staying in the Operation and Control Center located in the Inner Ring,” OAC said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Digital Space is Bringing Television Shows on Board With Spin-Offs: Ravi Dubey

“Voyager Station will be in a high sun-synchronous polar orbit, between 500 and 550km, where it will offer tourists and other station occupants a view of the entire surface of Earth,” it added. Voyager will have 24 habitation modules, each 20 meters long and 12 meters wide. The company plans to make this “space hotel” in low Earth orbit operational by 2027.

It will be a rotating space station designed to produce varying levels of artificial gravity by increasing or decreasing the rate of rotation, the company says on its website, adding that artificial, or simulated, gravity is essential to long-term habitation in space. The station has been designed from the start to accommodate business, manufacturing, national space agencies conducting low gravity research, and space tourists who want to experience life on a large space station with the comfort of low gravity and the feel of a luxury hotel, it added. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleGut Instinct To Figure Out Between Fake And Genuine Reviews
Next article7 Tips On How To Always Wake Up On Time In College

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Best Sites To Play Andar Bahar Online

NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Graham Playing Andar Bahar is fun, especially when playing on a user-friendly site. It’s a game where you play and win. Besides, it’s...
Read more
Lead Story

7 Tips On How To Always Wake Up On Time In College

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Grace Johnson Many students complain that waking up early to go to classes seems to be getting more and more difficult day by day....
Read more
Lead Story

Gut Instinct To Figure Out Between Fake And Genuine Reviews

NewsGram Desk - 0
While booking a hotel online, travelers should trust their gut instinct rather than relying on computer algorithms to figure out between fake and genuine...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Best Sites To Play Andar Bahar Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Graham Playing Andar Bahar is fun, especially when playing on a user-friendly site. It’s a game where you play and win. Besides, it’s...
Read more

7 Tips On How To Always Wake Up On Time In College

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Grace Johnson Many students complain that waking up early to go to classes seems to be getting more and more difficult day by day....
Read more

US Based OAC To Make The World’s First Space Hotel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a space enthusiast, there is more exciting news as a US-based space construction company, Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), is planning to...
Read more

Gut Instinct To Figure Out Between Fake And Genuine Reviews

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While booking a hotel online, travelers should trust their gut instinct rather than relying on computer algorithms to figure out between fake and genuine...
Read more

Study: Customized Diets Could Be Key To Optimizing Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle changes and customized diets could be key to optimizing mental health, a new study suggests. The study indicates that significant customized diets and...
Read more

Study: One In Four People, Maybe Living With Some Degree Of Hearing Loss By 2050

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide, or one in four people, maybe living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050, and at least 700...
Read more

Rare India: Commit To A Life That Puts Planet And People First

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Climate crisis is real, and the travel industry is affected in so many ways that there is an immediate need to address how...
Read more

World Wildlife Day: Here Are Some Wildlife Sanctuaries Worth Visiting

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With millions of species breathing on earth, the world celebrates Wildlife Day today, March 3, to raise awareness of global flora and fauna. There...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Juul Pods on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
JUUL Pods on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Keluaran Sydney on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Denese Bobb on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Debora Berlin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
marriage in india divorce in usa on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada