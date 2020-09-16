Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Obesity: A Dangerous Outcome of Sedentary Lifestyle Amid Pandemic
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Obesity: A Dangerous Outcome of Sedentary Lifestyle Amid Pandemic

The health experts have warned that contraction of the Covid-19 and its fatality are 70 per cent higher in people who are overweight or obese

0
'Obesity emerges as new disease owing to sedentary lifestyle amid pandemic'
Obesity is an emerging independent risk factor for susceptibility to and severity of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Unsplash

Obesity is an emerging independent risk factor for susceptibility to and severity of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). It is increasingly being recognised as a predisposing factor in the coronavirus led disease, Covid-19. The health experts have warned that contraction of the Covid-19 and its fatality are 70 per cent higher in people who are overweight or obese.

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, Department of Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, said that diabetes is no longer a cosmetic issue but emerged as a new disease. “Obesity is a new disease that we need to fight. During this time, we have noticed the obese people are the ones who are getting the severity of the Covid-19. The mortality rate is high only in these people. It is imperative for us to recognize it as a medical issue. Obesity could no longer be restricted to a cosmetic problem or something that has to do with the looks. People with severe Obesity often end up in ventilators, which makes it very difficult for them to recover,” she said, addressing a panel discussion during a webinar on lifestyle behaviours during Covid-19.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The webinar was organized by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) as a part of their ongoing series on health- ‘Illness to Wellness’.

She also said the public should consider obesity as a disease and take all precautions like dietary, lifestyle, or medical management. “It is high time to realize how important being healthy is. Being healthy means high immunity, which reduces susceptibility to any viral infection,” Samaddar added.

'Obesity emerges as new disease owing to sedentary lifestyle amid pandemic'
People with severe Obesity often end up in ventilators, which makes it very difficult for them to recover,” said Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, Department of Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital. (Representational Image). Unsplash

Ishi Khosla, Clinical Nutritionist, Centre for Dietary Counselling, said that obese people have a 70 per cent higher chance of contracting the viral disease and suffering from its severe symptoms. People who are overweight or obese are more vulnerable to contracting novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and dying from Covid-19. Besides, it is a significant risk factor for various health conditions. She stressed upon the need to check diet and restart physical activities to tackle the weight issues. “People need to get back to physical activities like walking, jogging, cycling, and running even if gyms continue to remain shut as this is going to be the new normal and will continue to be so for the next few months,” she added.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: 50 फीसदी छात्र ही ले पा रहे हैं ऑनलाइन क्लास 

Khosla further added that to battle obesity, the focus should be laid on the consumption of functional foods and increasing fermented food consumption. For non-vegetarians, she suggested balancing meat consumption with an anti-inflammatory diet to keep the digestive and gut system healthy.

The experts also elaborated on the emerging lifestyle diseases triggered by Covid-19 like insomnia, adverse eating habits caused due to ungainly work hours, and excessive screen time.

Khosla said that people who have insomnia must increase the intake of magnesium in their diet.

'Obesity emerges as new disease owing to sedentary lifestyle amid pandemic'
The experts also elaborated on the emerging lifestyle diseases triggered by Covid-19 like insomnia. Unsplash

“People who are generally healthy are complaining of not being able to sleep. Anxiety and the fear of uncertainty are there for all. There are two parts to tackling it, one is diet, and the other is lifestyle interventions. For diets, eat food that is easy to digest. When your digestion is good, your body begins to relax and can focus on other functions. To calm your nervous system, specific vitamins and minerals are there that are mostly ignored. Magnesium is an under-diagnosed deficiency. As a supplement, it can do much good work for people with anxiety and sleep disorders. It can play several roles like cholesterol, diabetes, and sleep management,”

she added.

Also Read: UN Report Outlines Eight Transformative Changes to Save the Planet

Khosla also emphasized the need to balance screen time and chair time, “No matter what we do, we need to keep moving so there should not be more than an hour of constant sitting. This should be followed by 10-15 minutes of walking or strolling. We need to take that break to get up and stretch. Sitting can lead to inflammation. The same goes for screen times. There has to be a pause button,” she added.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson of ASSOCHAM CSR Council, reflected on the importance of balancing lifestyle with the right food and exercise. “Lifestyle behavior plays a critical role even if we discuss it without the Covid-19 pandemic’s backdrop. Everything in life depends on balance and consistency. Therefore, the right balance of regular exercise, be it yoga, running or cycling, eating a nutritious diet, providing basic vitamins and minerals, and having multi-vitamins and mental relaxation can go a long way in warding off many diseases,” he said. (IANS)

Previous articleStrong Spiritual Core People Can Recognise This Delusion: Actress Kangana
Next articleFaulty Glass in Tables Can Cause Life-Threatening Injuries: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more
Health & Fitness

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

Government To Increase Jail Terms In Cases Of Crimes Against Women: Tamil Nadu

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government has decided to increase jail terms in cases of crimes against women...
Read more

Scientists Find Humpback Whales In Crocodile-Infested Australian River

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Marine experts are planning to rescue humpback whales that have been recorded for the first time in crocodile-infested waters in the Kakadu...
Read more

A Night of Shorter Sleep May Lead to Stressful Events the Next Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who sleep late at night, kindly take note. Researchers have found that after a night of shorter sleep, people react more emotionally to...
Read more

Natural Bacteria, Covid-19 Together May Increase Severity in Obese, Diabetic Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The combined effects of the body's natural community of bacteria, also called microbiota, working together with Covid-19 in the lungs could explain the severity...
Read more

Faulty Glass in Tables Can Cause Life-Threatening Injuries: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that faulty glass in tables can cause life-threatening injuries and provides evidence that stricter federal regulations are needed to protect consumers. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x