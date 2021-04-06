Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Observing Fetal Heartbeat Can Reduce 30% C-Sections, Says Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Observing Fetal Heartbeat Can Reduce 30% C-Sections, Says Study

Researchers urged investments in developing novel techniques to monitor fetuses to make delivery safer for mothers and their babies

0
Fetal
Cesarean delivery is the most common surgical procedure worldwide, performed to expedite birth and avoid neonatal complications. Pixabay

Simple fetal heartbeat monitoring is still the best method for determining whether a baby is in distress during delivery and can reduce 30 percent of unnecessary cesareans, suggests a study. Cesarean delivery is the most common surgical procedure worldwide, performed to expedite birth and avoid neonatal complications. However, the procedures carry risks like infection, excessive bleeding, damage to reproductive organs, and blood clots.

Listening to the fetal heart rate using a stethoscope — intermittent auscultation — has been used for years to assess the fetal state and whether the baby is experiencing distress that might require a cesarean delivery. Other monitoring techniques have become common in recent years, including echocardiograms and blood tests.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

The study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, showed that all methods had similar outcomes for babies, but only intermittent auscultation reduced the risk of cesarean deliveries up to 30 percent without increasing the risk to babies’ health.

Fetal
Other monitoring techniques have become common in recent years, including echocardiograms and blood tests. Pixabay

“Our analysis suggests that all additional methods introduced to improve the accuracy of electronic fetal heart monitoring have failed to reduce the risk of adverse neonatal or maternal outcomes beyond what intermittent auscultation achieved 50 years ago, and this may have contributed to the increased incidence of unnecessary emergency cesarean deliveries,” said researchers including Bassel Al Wattar, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry in the UK.

For the study, the team reviewed 33 studies that included more than 118,000 women, mainly from high-income countries as well as India and Tanzania, to evaluate the effectiveness of different monitoring methods in improving outcomes for mothers and babies and reducing the number of cesarean deliveries.

ALSO READ: Fetal Microcephaly Not Found In The Zika Virus Strain Of Rajasthan

Rates of C-sections have risen in the developed world to more than 20 percent of births, even though the World Health Organization recommends this surgery only for roughly 10 to 15 percent of cases when the health of the mother or baby is in danger. The researchers urged investments in developing novel techniques to monitor fetuses to make delivery safer for mothers and their babies. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleInsomnia Tied To Increased Risk For Suicidality In People With Schizophrenia
Next article1 In 4 Online Users Enable Apps Entry To Microphone, Webcam: Research

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

1 In 4 Online Users Enable Apps Entry To Microphone, Webcam: Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Almost a quarter of online users always give apps and services permission to access their microphones or webcam, according to a global study of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Insomnia Tied To Increased Risk For Suicidality In People With Schizophrenia

NewsGram Desk - 0
Insomnia -- a sleep disorder -- is likely to increase suicidal thoughts and actions, as well as anxiety and depression in people with schizophrenia,...
Read more
Lead Story

Clubhouse Allows Creators Earn From Users Via Payments

NewsGram Desk - 0
Invite-only audio meet app Clubhouse has announced to let creators earn money via its first monetization tool called Payments. All users will be able...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 In 4 Online Users Enable Apps Entry To Microphone, Webcam: Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Almost a quarter of online users always give apps and services permission to access their microphones or webcam, according to a global study of...
Read more

Observing Fetal Heartbeat Can Reduce 30% C-Sections, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Simple fetal heartbeat monitoring is still the best method for determining whether a baby is in distress during delivery and can reduce 30 percent...
Read more

Insomnia Tied To Increased Risk For Suicidality In People With Schizophrenia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Insomnia -- a sleep disorder -- is likely to increase suicidal thoughts and actions, as well as anxiety and depression in people with schizophrenia,...
Read more

Clubhouse Allows Creators Earn From Users Via Payments

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Invite-only audio meet app Clubhouse has announced to let creators earn money via its first monetization tool called Payments. All users will be able...
Read more

Old-Fashioned Trends Make A Comeback In Today’s Dating World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With changing times, the dating scenario has also witnessed major shifts. According to a recent survey, various old-fashioned trends are making a comeback in...
Read more

Signs If Your Dog Is A Cardiac Patient

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stress has become the most widely used term which is engulfing not only humans but also companion animals. Although in pets, stress is linked...
Read more

‘Ajeeb Dastaans’ Helped Break Stereotypes, Says Nushrratt Bharuccha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says she had a splendid time shooting for the upcoming anthology film "Ajeeb Daastaans". She adds that her role helped...
Read more

Ecology And Feminism: Ecofeminism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Feminism is a progressive movement dedicated to achieving social, political, and economic freedom for all sexes. It's about shifting people's perceptions of men's and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada