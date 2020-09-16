Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Patients With Covid-19 At Greater risk
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Patients With Covid-19 At Greater risk

Covid-19 patients with sleep apnoea may be at additional risk

0
Covid-19
Sleep apnea, also spelled sleep apnoea, is a sleep disorder in which pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing during sleep occur more often than normal. Unsplash

Researchers have found that people who have been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnoea could be at increased risk of adverse outcomes from Covid-19.

The conclusion was drawn from a systematic review of studies that reported outcomes for Covid-19 patients that were also diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnoea. Published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews, the review highlights the need to further investigate the impact of the virus on those with the sleep condition and to better identify those currently undiagnosed with it.

Many of the risk factors and co-morbidities associated with sleep apnoea, such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension, are similar to those associated with poor Covid-19 outcomes. However, the researchers wanted to investigate whether being diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnoea conferred an additional risk on top of those factors.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates.

“It is likely that Covid-19 increases oxidative stress and inflammation and has effects on the bradykinin pathways, all of which are also affected in obstructive sleep apnoea patients,” said study lead author Michelle Miller from the University of Warwick in the UK.

Covid-19
Each pause can last for a few seconds to a few minutes and they happen many times a night. In the most common form, this follows loud snoring. Unsplash

“When you have individuals in which these mechanisms are already affected, it wouldn’t be surprising that Covid-19 affects them more strongly.” Miller added. The systematic review looked at 18 studies up to June 2020 with regards to obstructive sleep apnoea and Covid-19, of these eight were mainly related to the risk of death from Covid-19 and 10 were related to diagnosis, treatment and management of sleep apnoea.

Although few studies of obstructive sleep apnoea in Covid-19 had been performed at the time, there is evidence to suggest that many patients who were presented to intensive care had obstructive sleep apnoea and in diabetic patients, it may confer an increased risk that is independent on other risk factors.

Also read: Engineer’s Day 2020: Here are Some Lesser Known Facts About MV. Visvesvaraya

In one large study in patients that had diabetes and who were hospitalised for COVID-19, those being treated for obstructive sleep apnoea were at 2.8 times greater risk of dying on the seventh day after hospital admission. With obesity rates and other related risk factors on the increase, the researchers also believe that rates of obstructive sleep apnoea are also increasing.

The review highlights that the pandemic has also had worldwide effects on the ongoing diagnosis, management and treatment of patients with this and other sleep conditions. (IANS)

Previous articleHealth Insurance Plan: Understand its Types
Next articleIPL 2020: List of Places to Visit if You’re Heading to Dubai This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more
Health & Fitness

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

Government To Increase Jail Terms In Cases Of Crimes Against Women: Tamil Nadu

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government has decided to increase jail terms in cases of crimes against women...
Read more

Scientists Find Humpback Whales In Crocodile-Infested Australian River

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Marine experts are planning to rescue humpback whales that have been recorded for the first time in crocodile-infested waters in the Kakadu...
Read more

A Night of Shorter Sleep May Lead to Stressful Events the Next Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who sleep late at night, kindly take note. Researchers have found that after a night of shorter sleep, people react more emotionally to...
Read more

Natural Bacteria, Covid-19 Together May Increase Severity in Obese, Diabetic Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The combined effects of the body's natural community of bacteria, also called microbiota, working together with Covid-19 in the lungs could explain the severity...
Read more

Faulty Glass in Tables Can Cause Life-Threatening Injuries: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that faulty glass in tables can cause life-threatening injuries and provides evidence that stricter federal regulations are needed to protect consumers. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x