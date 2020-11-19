Friday, November 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Odisha To Give Free Cardiac Treatment For Poor Children
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Odisha To Give Free Cardiac Treatment For Poor Children

Odisha government on Thursday signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation

0
Odisha
Chief Minister said that his government is committed to make all efforts for fulfilling the healthcare needs of the people. Pinterest

The Odisha government on Thursday signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for the extension of free cardiac treatment services to the poor and needy children of the state for the next two years at Satya Sai Heart Hospital in Ahmadabad.

The hospital was roped in on November 18, 2018, for providing free cardiac services to the children of Odisha with cardiac ailments.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Supreme Court judge Vineet Saran, Orissa High Court (HC) Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, former Chief Justice of Orissa HC Kalpesh Jhaveri, and Health Minister Naba Das were present on the occasion.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

All pre and post-operative care of patients at the hospital, including medicines, stents, coils, etc are borne by the foundation.

The transport assistance is provided by the state government to the patients along with escorts referred to PMSRF, as per their eligibility under different government schemes implemented in the state, said a statement.

Till now, 1,019 children have undergone cardiac surgery and cured of their heart ailments.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The next batch of children with cardiac ailments will be sent for treatment soon after a brief pause due to the Covid situation, said the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that his government is committed to making all efforts for fulfilling the healthcare needs of the people, especially the under-privileged and the under-served, in an equitable, accessible, affordable, transparent, and time-bound manner.

Odisha
The state government is renewing the MoU to ensure that the poor people in our state continue to receive this critical health service. Pixabay

One such remarkable step in this direction has been to ensure that the poor people of Odisha get free cardiac treatment and are given a new lease of life, he added.

Chief Minister commended the foundation for its commitment to serve humanity.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: “खूब लड़ी मर्दानी वह तो झाँसी वाली रानी थी”

In appreciation of this effort, the state government is renewing the MoU to ensure that the poor people in our state continue to receive this critical health service, he added.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Vineet Saran described Odisha as his second home.

It’s his privilege to work anything for the state, he added.

It may be mentioned here, it was Justice Vineet Saran who introduced the PMSRF to Odisha.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Mohammad Rafiq appreciated the selfless, charitable commitment of the Odisha government and the Satya Sai Heart Hospital.

ALSO READ: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam: Tokyo Olympics Is The Biggest Tournament For The Team

He said that there is no higher religion than service to humanity.

Justice K.S. Jhaveri said that Odisha is very close to his heart. (IANS)

Previous articleTime For Dev Deepawali After Deepotsav in Varanasi
Next articleBP Drug May Help Reduce or Eliminate Drinking

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

BP Drug May Help Reduce or Eliminate Drinking

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that drug once used to treat high blood pressure (BP) can help alcoholics with withdrawal symptoms reduce...
Read more
India

Time For Dev Deepawali After Deepotsav in Varanasi

NewsGram Desk - 0
After 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, it is now time for 'Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to organize a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Poor Sanitation Leading Major Health Risks in African Nations

NewsGram Desk - 0
Poor sanitation continues to pose major health, environmental and socio-economic risks in many African countries, new research by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI)...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BP Drug May Help Reduce or Eliminate Drinking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that drug once used to treat high blood pressure (BP) can help alcoholics with withdrawal symptoms reduce...
Read more

Odisha To Give Free Cardiac Treatment For Poor Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Odisha government on Thursday signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for the extension of free cardiac treatment services...
Read more

Time For Dev Deepawali After Deepotsav in Varanasi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
After 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, it is now time for 'Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to organize a...
Read more

Poor Sanitation Leading Major Health Risks in African Nations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Poor sanitation continues to pose major health, environmental and socio-economic risks in many African countries, new research by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI)...
Read more

Peepal Baba Says We Need Greenery Revolution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Noted environmentalist Swami Prem Parivartan, famously known as Peepal Baba, who is said to have planted and conserved over 1.25 crore Peepal trees, says...
Read more

Scientists Discover Mystery of Blue Ring Nebula After 16 Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After studying the mysterious Blue Ring Nebula with multiple Earth- and space-based telescopes for 16 years, scientists may have finally discovered what led to...
Read more

Smoking Cigarettes Causes More Severe Infection of COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers using a model of airway tissue created from human stem cells have pinpointed how smoking cigarettes causes more severe infection by SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Aspects To Keep In Mind While Selecting Perfumes

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The strength and profile of the fragrance are the two most important points to be kept in mind while choosing a perfume, explains perfume...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada