Odisha To Give Free Cardiac Treatment For Poor Children

The Odisha government on Thursday signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for the extension of free cardiac treatment services to the poor and needy children of the state for the next two years at Satya Sai Heart Hospital in Ahmadabad.

The hospital was roped in on November 18, 2018, for providing free cardiac services to the children of Odisha with cardiac ailments.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Supreme Court judge Vineet Saran, Orissa High Court (HC) Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, former Chief Justice of Orissa HC Kalpesh Jhaveri, and Health Minister Naba Das were present on the occasion.

All pre and post-operative care of patients at the hospital, including medicines, stents, coils, etc are borne by the foundation.

The transport assistance is provided by the state government to the patients along with escorts referred to PMSRF, as per their eligibility under different government schemes implemented in the state, said a statement.

Till now, 1,019 children have undergone cardiac surgery and cured of their heart ailments.

The next batch of children with cardiac ailments will be sent for treatment soon after a brief pause due to the Covid situation, said the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that his government is committed to making all efforts for fulfilling the healthcare needs of the people, especially the under-privileged and the under-served, in an equitable, accessible, affordable, transparent, and time-bound manner.

One such remarkable step in this direction has been to ensure that the poor people of Odisha get free cardiac treatment and are given a new lease of life, he added.

Chief Minister commended the foundation for its commitment to serve humanity.

In appreciation of this effort, the state government is renewing the MoU to ensure that the poor people in our state continue to receive this critical health service, he added.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Vineet Saran described Odisha as his second home.

It’s his privilege to work anything for the state, he added.

It may be mentioned here, it was Justice Vineet Saran who introduced the PMSRF to Odisha.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Mohammad Rafiq appreciated the selfless, charitable commitment of the Odisha government and the Satya Sai Heart Hospital.

He said that there is no higher religion than service to humanity.

Justice K.S. Jhaveri said that Odisha is very close to his heart. (IANS)