Saturday, December 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Few Offbeat Destination Experiences Hosted By Locals
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

Few Offbeat Destination Experiences Hosted By Locals

Hosts offer their guests special knowledge, unique skills, and unique places to visit

0
destination
Destination experiences. Pixabay

One-of-a-kind activities designed and hosted by locals gives you a feel of the destination like nothing else can. Airbnb Experiences go beyond the activities themselves and offer a deep-dive into the local host’s world through their passion. Hosts offer their guests special knowledge, unique skills, and inside access to local places and communities that guests couldn’t find on their own, creating lasting connections and treasured memories.

Hilloferry – A guided Bike Ride in Dharamshala

Experience the joy of riding a mountain bike amidst beautiful views of Dhauladhar ranges, enjoy sight-seeing, cherish nature closely, and explore hidden treasures. One will be provided with a well-equipped mountain bike, suitable costume for cycling, and helmet for safety. Witness beautiful landscapes close to nature and beautiful tea gardens!

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Colonial Walking tour in Pondicherry in Puducherry

The Colonial Walking tour has been created to give tourists the real French colonial experience in Pondicherry. France is still in the food, the architecture, the games of boules played by local Tamils and the language French is spoken widely in the city. Know more about local history, food, festivals, customs, street names, connections with French with this mind-blowing destination experience.

Himalayan village hike & Nepali lunch in Kalimpong

destination
Nepali Cuisine. Wikimedia commons

These handpicked walks will take you through the adjoining villages and introduce you to the rural, rustic, and peaceful life beyond the hustle-bustle of cities. You get to interact with the local communities and gain tremendous traditional knowledge on their lifestyle, history, culture besides learning more about the flora and fauna of the surrounding landscape. The walks are of different levels of difficulty, from easy to moderate, and can be tuned to your needs and preference. You will be served with a sumptuous Nepali vegetarian lunch prepared just for you using fresh local produce. Kalimpong coffee or Darjeeling tea will follow before you make your journey back.

Dessert Safari in Bengaluru

In this 3 hour tour, you will be taken around to the choicest destination in Bengaluru to sample the tastiest desserts. You will also learn about what goes into making them, the different techniques used, the different variants of the same dessert across countries, and so on. This will include a walk in the alleys of Bangalore parking your sweet tooth at the best desserts cafe on the way tasting both local Indian and international desserts.

ALSO READ: The Ultimate Travel Hack For A Vacay From Home- The KFC Facaytion

Kayaking’s Sal Backwaters in Goa

This popular and celebrated excursion on flat dammed up waters takes you on a winding journey through narrow waterways deep in the mangroves, sighting different birds, fish, otters, and exotic local plants like cashew, bamboo, and mango. Red and white lotus and migratory birds, make this a must-do trip for all ages.

Learn Honey Beekeeping in the Himalayas at Bhimtal

At Silent Valley-Alchauna, observe the sophisticated structure of bee civilization. From the guards at the hive entrance to the nurses tending the little to the “energetic females” and “lazy males”, to the glaring elusive queen, each bee has a place inside this complex community. A memorable experience to “suit up” in a beekeeping suit, and get up close and intimate with the bees for a thrilling experience and a great photo opportunity. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Contemporary Art Fair In India Goes Virtual
Next articlePeople’s Concerns For Their Loved Ones Can Encourage People To Get The Vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People’s Concerns For Their Loved Ones Can Encourage People To Get The Vaccine

NewsGram Desk - 0
To motivate more people to mask up and get vaccinated, emphasizing the benefits of being a protector for the family and loved ones is...
Read more
Business

The Contemporary Art Fair In India Goes Virtual

NewsGram Desk - 0
Compelled by a COVID-induced shift, the India Art Festival (IAF), a contemporary art fair has taken the conventional presentation of visual art to a...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Biden Appoints Indian-American Vedant Patel As The Assistant President Secretary

NewsGram Desk - 0
US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has appointed Indian-American Vedant Patel as the Assistant President Secretary. The announcement was made by the Biden-Harris transition...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People’s Concerns For Their Loved Ones Can Encourage People To Get The Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To motivate more people to mask up and get vaccinated, emphasizing the benefits of being a protector for the family and loved ones is...
Read more

Few Offbeat Destination Experiences Hosted By Locals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
One-of-a-kind activities designed and hosted by locals gives you a feel of the destination like nothing else can. Airbnb Experiences go beyond the activities...
Read more

The Contemporary Art Fair In India Goes Virtual

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Compelled by a COVID-induced shift, the India Art Festival (IAF), a contemporary art fair has taken the conventional presentation of visual art to a...
Read more

Biden Appoints Indian-American Vedant Patel As The Assistant President Secretary

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has appointed Indian-American Vedant Patel as the Assistant President Secretary. The announcement was made by the Biden-Harris transition...
Read more

Ashtottaram 29: OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH     

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD Ashtottaram 29 Ashtottaram 29) OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH          OṀ (AUM)-SṪREE-GAU-RA-VA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA ॐ स्त्रीगौरवभूम्यै नमः (Sṫrī: Woman, female, lady; Gauravam: Respect, honor) The only...
Read more

Jinder Mahal To Head Up WWE NXT India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JAMES GREEN For the past several years, the world’s largest professional wrestling company has been attempting to make inroads into India. We’ve seen the...
Read more

Become A Business Asset: A Guide To A Thriving Marketing Career

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn Marketing is an essential aspect of every business in every industry. Without it, a target audience might never hear of a brand,...
Read more

How To Find Out What Jumper Cables To Buy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Linda Carter Jumper cables can be a saving grace when you accidentally let your battery run flat. They have saved many drivers who found...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada