Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Old-Fashioned Trends Make A Comeback In Today’s Dating World

The majority of the users (60per cent) seek emotional attachment whereas 40 percent look for physical connection

Dating
Physical dates are given preference despite the pandemic situation and are the deciding factor for the daters for committing to their partners. Pexels

With changing times, the dating scenario has also witnessed major shifts. According to a recent survey, various old-fashioned trends are making a comeback in the dating community and there are various notable changes in the behavior and ideology of both men and women daters.

Dating platform QuackQuack’s survey says that 60 percent of users seek emotional attachment in a relationship while 83 percent prefer meeting the prospective partners in person rather than dating virtually. It adds that 58 percent of users consider the meeting to be the decisive element for committing to their partner and the relationship.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

The key highlights of the report are:

* No more casual connections

The majority of the users (60per cent) seek emotional attachment whereas 40 percent look for physical connection. While 73 percent of females find an emotional connection with their partner to be important, 55 percent of men give preference to emotional attachment whereas 45 percent of males are inclined towards physical intimacy. Women daters crave all the more for emotional attachment as compared to male daters. Urban areas (63 percent) daters give preference to emotional attachment whereas more than 40 percent of users from small cities and towns are upfront about their priority for physical connection

Dating
A startling 61 percent of both men and women daters desire to meet their date before taking the big step. Pixabay

*Meeting in person critical to developing genuine connections

The majority of the users (80 percent) look forward to meeting their partners in person to develop genuine connections. 72 percent of daters comprising of the users between 21-30 age group prefer the same. On the contrary, 46 percent of the young generation below 20 years age group, are fine with virtual dating. Seventy-eight percent of men and 60 percent of women users choose meeting in person over virtual dating. Seventy-three percent users from both metropolitan cities and towns no longer worry about the pandemic and express their desire to meet their date in person and only 27 percent keep virtual dating as an option

* Old-school physical meeting essential before committing

The majority (58 percent) of users in the 18-30 age category are of the opinion that virtual date is not sufficient and that they look forward to having a physical date to meet their partner. A startling 61 percent of both men and women daters desire to meet their date before taking the big step. However, out of these, 39 percent of daters are flexible and can consider virtual dates to be the decisive factor for the relationship as well. Despite living a modern lifestyle, 61 percent of people from metros and top cities prefer the old-fashioned way of physically meeting before committing to their partner for a relationship.

Dating
In the present fast-paced life, users crave emotional attachment while physical intimacy is secondary for them,Pixabay

ALSO READ: Women Seek Emotional Attachment More Than Men While Dating Online

Finding the partner putting an end to app usage-Majority of the daters (70 percent), continue using the app despite finding the partner and want to keep their options open whereas only 30 percent delete the app. Seventy-three percent of male users and 54 percent of female users continue using the dating app. Men daters openly express that it is highly unlikely of them discontinuing the usage of the app. On the other hand, 46 percent of women daters delete the dating app once they have found a partner. Despite possessing modern values, 64 percent of users in metro cities delete the dating once their partner search comes to end whereas 70 percent of users from small cities continue using the app.

To summarise, the report suggests that the dating ballgame is ever-evolving and is witnessing major changes with many old school trends making a comeback. Physical dates are given preference despite the pandemic situation and are the deciding factor for the daters for committing to their partners. In the present fast-paced life, users crave emotional attachment while physical intimacy is secondary for them.(IANS/JC)

