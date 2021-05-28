Olivia Wilde Told The New York Times She Used A CBD Cream For Pain

By Lucas Ryan

Numerous celebrities have been jumping on the CBD bandwagon, including actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Wilde. Renowned for her roles in movies such as Rush, Body Team 12, and Meadowland, Wilde gave an interview to the New York Times in 2018 in which she admitted to her use of CBD oil.

Admitted is perhaps the wrong word since cannabidiol is no longer a taboo topic. Wilde stated that her collection of CBD products includes the Lord Jones lotion. CBD topical products, in particular, are all the rage and are no longer perceived as something illicit or even niche.

In the interview, Olivia Wilde said, “I’ve been using this body lotion that has CBD from marijuana […]. Recently I did a play on Broadway for six months, and my body was wrecked. My neck was really tight. The CBD has relaxing benefits, and the idea is to avoid using too many painkillers.”

It appears that the Broadway actress is using CBD topicals for pain; find out below how similar products, including the PureKana CBD vape, can be used for pain.

CBD Topicals for Stress and Pain

High-profile celebrities are jumping on the CBD bandwagon for a variety of reasons, but stress and pain are two of the most common. Those who use CBD for pain include the likes of athletes in contact sports, but other professions join their ranks. For example, Olivia Wilde found CBD topicals useful for neck pain that comes alongside strenuous rehearsals.

Topicals are fantastic for treating pain. When applied, the CBD from lotions and balms penetrates the skin and reaches the cannabinoid receptors that can be found throughout the body. Here, CBD can prevent the reuptake of natural compounds in the body called endocannabinoids. Having more of them around means that the body can adequately fight pain and inflammation.

There are several studies on the topic of CBD and pain, including this one from 2020, in which researchers found that pre-clinical and clinical findings may have some potential for treating pain. That said, the authors also acknowledge the potential risks of an unregulated CBD market and the use of cannabidiol by pregnant women.

A significant advantage of topicals is that you can target specific areas. In Ms. Wilde’s case, the CBD cream could help with pain in her neck. Topical application to the skin means that CBD also does not affect the rest of the body. As such, users don’t have to worry about feeling effects on the mind or elsewhere.

For those who desire to diminish pain quickly as well as calming the nerves, rapid applications such as CBD vape pens can also be beneficial.

Other Celebrities Using CBD

There are plenty of A-listers using CBD nowadays, including the queen of fame herself, Kim Kardashian, who threw a CBD-themed baby shower. Other stars joining the list include:

Jennifer Aniston

Acclaimed actress Jennifer Aniston has been vocal about her use of CBD. The Friends actress admits that she uses CBD tinctures for a variety of issues spanning headaches, stress, and insomnia.

Sarah Paulson

Another popular actress, Sarah Paulson is once again using topicals to help her with pain. Paulson finds that the acting lifestyle can take its toll on the body, with lots of activity and rehearsals that lead to muscle pain. Topical ointments seem to do the trick, for her at least.

Leighton Meester

Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester has found that CBD is ideal for young mothers. She says that, alongside aromatherapy baths and other calming treatments, CBD oil is an important part of her life. For Leighton Meester, a CBD balm with soothing scents is the ideal way to use this cannabinoid.

Mike Tyson

Men, too, are using CBD oil in high numbers. According to the Washington Post, Mike Tyson has not only sponsored cannabis research, but he also runs an enormous cannabis ranch and has a CBD brand. Coming from a sport where head trauma is common, it is not surprising that Tyson wants to seek natural therapy.

Nate Diaz

UFC fighter Nate Diaz is another vocal advocate of CBD. He uses vape pens – quite publically – to calm his nerves before a fight and to take the edge off pain and muscle soreness. Since his surprising admission, numerous other UFC fighters have emerged to declare themselves users of CBD.

How to Use CBD in the Right Way for You

There is a multitude of ways to use CBD. Companies sell topicals, vapes, tinctures, and more. Each method has its pros and cons, so it is a matter of doing research to learn what product would suit you best. For pain, topicals are the most sought-after method; for general wellness, tinctures or vapes are a better direction to take.

Reading about celebrities and their successes with CBD can be an ideal place to take inspiration. If Olivia Wilde is anything to go by, then a CBD lotion for pain could be just what you need.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)