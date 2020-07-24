Friday, July 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance One Out of Five People Jobless After Lockdown
BusinessfinanceLead Story

One Out of Five People Jobless After Lockdown

According to the survey, income of 8.33% people have decreased

0
One in 5 in the country jobless after lockdown
21.57% of people have either completely laid off work or are out of work. Pixabay

After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted among a sample size of 1,723.

According to the survey, 21.57 per cent of people have either completely laid off work or are out of work. The survey also indicated that 25.92 per cent of people are still working under regulations and safety measures with same income or salary while 7.09 per cent people are working from home without having any cut in salary.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The central government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, while the process of unlocking was started from June 1. This survey was done from June 24 to July 22, focusing on the status of the main wage earner of the family.

One in 5 in the country jobless after lockdown
The survey also indicated that 6.12% people in the country are left with no income after the lockdown was eased. Pixabay

Also Read: Microsoft Announces Double Key Encryption to Protect Confidential Data

According to the survey, income of 8.33 per cent people have decreased but they are working under regulations and safety measures, while 8 per cent people who are working from home also faced salary cuts or decrease in income.

The survey also indicated that 6.12 per cent people in the country are left with no income after the lockdown was eased, while 1.20 per cent people are still working but not getting any salary.

The current survey findings and projections are based on CVoter daily tracking poll conducted among 18+ adults statewide. (IANS)

Previous articleMicrosoft Announces Double Key Encryption to Protect Confidential Data
Next article23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more
Business

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more
Entertainment

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female...
Read more

23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crises, 23.97 per cent of people said that they were laid off from work since the lockdown was implemented, according...
Read more

One Out of Five People Jobless After Lockdown

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted...
Read more

Microsoft Announces Double Key Encryption to Protect Confidential Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to further secure customer data and address regulatory needs for some organisations, Microsoft has announced Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365...
Read more

Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Broadcast Live from Messenger Rooms

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the next step to integrate its apps, the social networking giant has introduced a new tool for users to broadcast live to Facebook...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada