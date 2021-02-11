Thursday, February 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Online Availability Of Cheap Herbal Cigarettes A Matter Of Concern
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Online Availability Of Cheap Herbal Cigarettes A Matter Of Concern

Most of the illegal cigarette brands attract retailers as they are available at a significantly lower price than legal cigarettes

0
herbal cigarettes
Online selling of herbal cigarettes. Flickr

Online availability of cheap herbal cigarettes and ‘bidis’ which are being illegally marketed as healthier alternatives to traditional cigarettes is a matter of concern, warn researchers from the Oral Health Sciences Centre of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here. They said on Wednesday that regulations are urgently needed on the sale and marketing of these products under the healthcare category.

These herbal products, containing potentially harmful substances rather than nicotine or tobacco, are being marketed as health-promoting products, said Oral Health Sciences Centre’s head Krishan Gauba, one of the researchers. In their research published online in the journal Tobacco Control, they say the cheap herbal cigarettes and ‘bidis’ — a blend of certain herbs rolled in ‘tendu’ leaves — are widely available online.

They are often marketed as a safer and healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes, along with various other unverified ‘health’ claims. The fact is that though these products do not contain any nicotine or tobacco, but have other potentially harmful substances, and may act as a gateway product to conventional tobacco products, explained Arpit Gupta, a faculty from the PGIMER. He advocated that the sale and marketing of these products must be urgently regulated.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Similar to the illegal sale of imported cigarettes, without adhering to specified health warnings, both in pictorial and text formats, in this region, the herbal cigarettes and ‘bidis’ are also widely available in the market. Because of their rising popularity among the youth worldwide, the PGIMER researchers said they wanted to find out the mode of availability and marketing of herbal cigarettes.

In this study, Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines were used to find retail web pages offering herbal smoking products, including cigarettes and ‘bidis’. Out of the initial 1,044 records retrieved, 73 retail web pages were included in the final analysis which revealed 24 brands, produced by 18 manufacturers, offering 189 different flavors in packs of five to 20 sticks.

herbal cigarettes
A blend of certain herbs rolled in ‘tendu’ leaves. Pixabay

Nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of the webpages sold herbal cigarettes; 12 percent sold herbal ‘bidis’, and 26 percent sold herbal ‘shisha’ or hookah. Forty-three websites (59 percent) spelled out health benefits in their product descriptions, of which 41 percent claimed the benefits to be based on complementary medicine; the remainder was manufacturers’ own claims. The claims included use as a smoking cessation aid (40 percent); a stress reliever (19 percent); and to ease respiratory symptoms, including Covid-19 (15 percent).

Other claims included use as a mood enhancer; a treatment for jetlag; a concentration or energy booster; and digestive aid. Only 16 percent of the webpages clarified that the claims ‘had not been evaluated by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration)’ or any other regulatory authority. Fewer than three percent cautioned: ‘Any type of smoking is injurious to health’. And none of the retail web pages listed the possible harmful effects associated with smoking these products.

Two thirds (67 percent) of the included retail web pages didn’t require any proof of age before purchase, and just 22 percent stated ‘not to be sold to minors’. The average customer rating was 3.61 out of a maximum of five. The pack price (20 sticks) as per the researchers ranges from Rs 51 to Rs 1,830, equivalent to $0.7 to $ 25. Researcher Ashima Goyal said the study has reported the vast availability of herbal smoking products in various flavors at affordable prices in the e-retail market and unfortunately these are being sold as a safer alternative to tobacco smoking without any age restriction or verification and on the pretext of being nicotine-free.

ALSO READ: Gaining Weight After Quitting Cigarettes, Still Better In the Long Run: Study

The study also emphasized that although touted as a healthy alternative to conventional cigarettes, these still contain potentially harmful chemicals and the exhaled carbon monoxide may affect the people in the immediate vicinity.

Trade insiders told IANS major cities and towns in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh are markets of illegal sale of herbal cigarettes, besides imported and cheap Indian brand of cigarettes that are routed from Delhi, posing a threat to the health of smokers who are getting hooked to the cheap quality of brands sans health warnings.

The insiders say Punjab alone has an annual legal market of 120 million cigarettes and the grey market accounts for 20-30 percent. Chandigarh and Panchkula cities have an annual legal market of 20 million and 10 million cigarettes respectively, and the illegal market has a share of 15-20 percent. Most of the illegal cigarette brands attract retailers as they are available at a significantly lower price than legal cigarettes. They are sold in the market at one fifth the price of the legal product, said an investigator. (IANS)

Previous articleNorth Korea funded It’s Nuclear Program Via Cyber-crime
Next articleLung Ultrasound Can Also Predict Progression Of Severe Covid19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Critical thinking Improved with Green Vegetables

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who eat a Mediterranean-style diet -- particularly one rich in green leafy vegetables and low in meat -- are more likely to stay...
Read more
India

India Willing To Share Covid Vaccine With Canada

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) and many other Indo-Canadian organizations have welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to provide the Covid-19 vaccine...
Read more
India

Understanding The Depths Of Human Mind -Gracy

NewsGram Desk - 0
When they were first published, Gracy's stories shocked readers with their sexual candor and frank celebration of female desire. She is now widely recognized...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Critical thinking Improved with Green Vegetables

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who eat a Mediterranean-style diet -- particularly one rich in green leafy vegetables and low in meat -- are more likely to stay...
Read more

India Willing To Share Covid Vaccine With Canada

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) and many other Indo-Canadian organizations have welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to provide the Covid-19 vaccine...
Read more

Understanding The Depths Of Human Mind -Gracy

India NewsGram Desk - 0
When they were first published, Gracy's stories shocked readers with their sexual candor and frank celebration of female desire. She is now widely recognized...
Read more

5 Online Courses To Boost Your Career

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Covid19 has changed the previous normal scenario and has set new norms to avail things. Gearing up to get back to work...
Read more

Combining Cloth And Medical Masks Can Reduce Exposure To Virus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently conducted experiments to improve the fit of masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting...
Read more

People On Our Roof: Balancing Between Weight Of Past And Pace Of Present

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Virginia Woolf has written thus about the dilemma of being 'locked out' and 'locked-in': "I thought how unpleasant it is to be locked out;...
Read more

A List Of Mushy Singles Lined Up For Your Valentine’s Playlist

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Love is in the air, with Valentine's Day around the corner. Like every year, several top singers in India have lined up their musical...
Read more

Lung Ultrasound Can Also Predict Progression Of Severe Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lung ultrasound, considered a simple method for diagnosing lung disease, can also help predict the clinical progression of severe Covid-19 patients, a new study...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada