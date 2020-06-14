Sunday, June 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Online Dating Maybe A Good Idea Before Tying a Knot
Lead StoryLife StyleRelationshipsScience & Technology

Online Dating Maybe A Good Idea Before Tying a Knot

In these unprecedented times singles are choosing the online mode as an attractive option, before tying a knot of togetherness

0
Online dating
These unprecedented times has singles choosing the online mode as an attractive option. Pixabay

‘Knowing someone virtually never got its fair share of love in India; but these unprecedented times has singles choosing the online mode as an attractive option. Recently, in a survey by Jeevansathi .com, 46 per cent of respondents said they would like to meet their prospective partners for the first time over a video call. Out of these, 39 per cent acknowledged that virtual is the only option available at the moment, while 32 per cent feel that it is more convenient in general.

Interestingly, 52 per cent of the respondents confirmed that they will continue to meet prospects over video calls even in a post lockdown world, indicating a new-normal for online matrimony portals.

For more news updates follow Newsgram on Twitter

In times like these when more people are confined to their homes and lounges, as shopping centers, movie theatres still continue to be closed, the trend is big. It has emerged as a winner on matrimony sites as prospective candidates opting for Video and Voice calls features to connect with their future soul-mates. Companies are hosting events like Virtual-Meet Ups to fast-track the selection and meeting processes.

Online events like ‘Milan Samarohs’ are becoming popular where people can connect with like-minded individuals over audio/video calls free of cost. Such events have facilitated a large number of meetups in this period to help accelerate the meeting and shortlisting process. Experts believe the trend is here to stay and will be the new normal.

weddings
Weddings can be more conveninet if couple meetups online first. Pixabay

Mr. Rohan Mathur, Business Head, Jeevansathi said, “We have seen a surge in engagement in the last few months on our apps. We have not noticed any major change in the behaviour of our audiences during the early stages like searching and shortlisting. The transformation comes when people finally decide to meet the prospective match, which is now difficult. Hence, at this stage, people are opting for virtual ways to connect. On our platforms, we have witnessed that users are engaging 3 times more with our voice & video calling feature than before. Our Milan Samaroh events have also facilitated large numbers of meetups in this period to help accelerate the meeting and shortlisting process. We believe that this change is here to stay and will be the new normal. As a result, the platform witnessed a 60% hike in the number of voice & video calls. Interestingly, the total time spent by users on voice &a video calls has increased 3X while the average duration per-call has also increased to 2X.”

Also Read: Explore Exhibition and Art Virtually Through A Woman’s Eye

The Video & Voice calling feature was launched on the platform in January this year for better matchmaking experience. The in-built add on voice and video feature not only helps in keeping a log of the conversations at one place but also helps in overcoming the problems of a serious user while extending the promise of perfect matching to the network of rich and genuine profiles. (IANS)

Previous articleDeveloping Countries Account for 3-Quarters of Daily Covid Cases
Next articleIndia Reports Largest Surge in New Covid-19 Cases in a 24-Hours Period

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Here’s a Pet Parents Guide For Monsoon

NewsGram Desk - 0
Monsoon is advancing in parts of India, and pet parents are certainly relieved as the monsoon showers begin and heat recedes. But, in this...
Read more
Lead Story

1 in 3 Young US Adults Report No Sexual Activity in One Year: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last 20 years, sexual inactivity has increased among US men in such a way that approximately 1 in 3 men aged 18...
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide, Leaves The Nation Shocked

NewsGram Desk - 0
-By Varuni Trivedi In a shocking development, TV star turned Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. He was...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s a Pet Parents Guide For Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Monsoon is advancing in parts of India, and pet parents are certainly relieved as the monsoon showers begin and heat recedes. But, in this...
Read more

1 in 3 Young US Adults Report No Sexual Activity in One Year: Survey

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last 20 years, sexual inactivity has increased among US men in such a way that approximately 1 in 3 men aged 18...
Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide, Leaves The Nation Shocked

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
-By Varuni Trivedi In a shocking development, TV star turned Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. He was...
Read more

Sinovac’s Covid-19 Vaccine shows Immune Response in Initial Trials

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac has said that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, CoronaVac, has been found to induce immune response in initial human trials as...
Read more

Americans Stockpiled More Toilet Paper Than Europeans, Following Covid-19 Spread

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Americans stockpiled more toilet paper than Europeans following the fast spread of Covid-19 across Europe and North America in March, says a study according...
Read more

98% Population in Kashmir is Susceptible to COVID-19, Says ICMR Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sheikh Qayoom Just 2 per cent population in Kashmir has antibodies for COVID-19 and 98 per cent population is susceptible to infection and still...
Read more

Deepfake Detection Challenge: Facebook AI Model Detects 65% Deepfake Videos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Alarmed at the growing forged or deepfake videos on its platform, Facebook organised a Deepfake Detection Challenge and the results were not very encouraging,...
Read more

Not Wearing Face Mask Increases Covid-19 Risk: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Not wearing a face mask dramatically increases a person's chances of being infected by the Covid-19 virus, warn researchers as per COVID-19 Information &...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada