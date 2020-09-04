Online, E-Learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump: Naukri

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leading job portal Naukri. com on Friday revealed that its platform has witnessed four-fold jump in the demand for professionals for online, e-learning, and remote roles compared to last year.

According to the report, the job listings for work from home roles within the education sector have also gone up by three and half-fold post-pandemic.

Over 1,000 new jobs have been added to the Naukri platform in the education/teaching sector in July this year. Top six metros contribute to 55 per cent of jobs in the sector led by Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru.

“The growth of ed-tech platforms and increased hiring by these players indicates major reforms in the sector,”

awan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri. com said in a statement.

Consequently, the platform also analysed recruiters search data to showcase the top keywords in the industry.

The company said that keywords such as ‘teaching’, ‘counselling’, ‘training’, and ‘subject matter experts’ are trending in the pandemic era.

Some key professionals that are in demand in the sector are Teachers, Counsellors, Trainers, Lecturers and Professors.

The report also revealed teachers currently contribute to 16 per cent of the roles, counsellors contribute to 19 per cent and assistant professor and lecturer roles are 20 per cent of opportunities within the education/teaching industry.

The average salary for ‘teacher’ roles ranges between 2-5 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum) and 6 – 11 LPA for ‘professor’ roles, the company said. (IANS)