Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Online Transactions Grew By 80 Percent In India
Business

Online Transactions Grew By 80 Percent In India

The overall transactions in 2020 significantly grew compared to the last year

Online transactions
Increment in Online transactions. Pixabay

In a year bogged down by pandemic-driven lockdowns and social distancing, online transactions grew by 80 percent in India as compared to 2019, suggesting a significant adoption of digital payments by consumers and businesses alike especially from the smaller cities, a new report said on Tuesday. The tier 2 and 3 cities were a major driver for online transactions inlets year and witnessed 92 percent growth, according to the report by fintech unicorn Razorpay.

Consumers moved online to make most of their payments, making the Bill payments/utility sector witness a sizable growth of 357 percent. The UPI transactions outgrew cards, net banking, and wallets with 120 percent growth in a year, becoming the most preferred mode of payment especially for Tier- 2 and 3 cities, the findings showed.

“While the overall transactions in 2020 significantly grew compared to the last year, what I’m really excited about is that it grew by about 73 percent in the last six months alone,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO, and Co-Founder, Razorpay. “So much so that the transactions from tier 2 and 3 cities grew by about 92 percent in a year. This is the first time that we’ve seen such a spectacular growth from these parts of the country,” Mathur added.

ALSO READ: No More Extensions To Pay Tax Penalty

The report mentioned that mutual funds grew by 382 percent in a year, indicating a ripe time for investments as consumers viewed the market corrections as an opportunity rather than a threat. “With every service moving to virtual platforms, the education, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors also witnessed a significant growth of 167 percent, 189 percent, and 148 percent, respectively.

The logistics sector also showed a slight growth of 18 percent in 2020. “Businesses are beginning to stabilize and some of them are even back to pre-Covid levels,” Mathur said. In the last six months, Razorpay witnessed a 40-45 percent month-on-month growth. Razorpay currently facilitates payments for over 5 million businesses including Facebook, Airtel, BookMyShow, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred, and ICICI Prudential, among others. According to the company, it is all set to reach 10 million businesses in 2021. (IANS)

