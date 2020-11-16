Monday, November 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Only Five New Malls Were Launched In India 2020: Report
BusinessIndiaLead Story

Only Five New Malls Were Launched In India 2020: Report

The latest data indicates that 14 new malls spread over 5.9 million square feet area

0
malls
Only 5 malls were newly launched in 2020. Flickr

Severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, Indian cities in 2020 saw the addition of just five new malls as against 54 expected before the coronavirus hit the nation, said an Anarock report on Monday.

Among the cities that added the new mall supply are Gurugram, Delhi, Lucknow, and Bengaluru. The supply is far less than the previously predicted numbers, it noted.

“Before the COVID-19-catalysed lockdown in March, our research indicated that Indian cities were to see a new supply of around 54 new malls in 2020 spread over nearly 22.2 million square feet area,” Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD of Anarock Retail said.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Of this, the top 7 cities were to see a new supply of nearly 35 malls spread over around 14.6 million square feet while tier 2 and 3 cities were to see a new supply of 19 new malls over 7.6 million square feet, he said.

“COVID-19 added enormous pressure to the already delicately-poised Indian retail sector. The anticipated new mall supply was severely hit this year and most of it will spill over to 2021 and beyond. New completions have been deferred and leasing activity has been delayed,” Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ: Gauri Khan Talks About Her New Collaboration

As per the report, the latest data indicates that 14 new malls spread over 5.9 million square feet area will get operational by 2021-end across Indian cities, and fit-outs are underway in at least 10 of them.

Among the cities that will see the maximum new supply in 2021 is Mumbai, with a likely supply of at least six new malls, followed by Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Rourkela (Odisha).

Previous article108 Films Will Vie In 9th Global Sustainability Film Awards
Next articleEmpagliflozin, Can Treat And Reverse Heart Failure In Both Diabetes

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Empagliflozin, Can Treat And Reverse Heart Failure In Both Diabetes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Empagliflozin, a recently developed diabetes drug, can effectively treat and reverse heart failure in both diabetics and non-diabetics, say, researchers. The clinical trial, published in...
Read more
Entertainment

108 Films Will Vie In 9th Global Sustainability Film Awards

NewsGram Desk - 0
108 films based on environment and global sustainability issues from around 20 countries will vie for the forthcoming 9th annual Global Sustainability Film Awards...
Read more
Health & Fitness

‘Baricitinib’ Drug Can Reduce The Death Rate Among Elderly Covid-19 Infected People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have claimed that a type of arthritis drug called 'baricitinib' may reduce the risk of death among elderly patients infected with Covid-19. This medication...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Empagliflozin, Can Treat And Reverse Heart Failure In Both Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Empagliflozin, a recently developed diabetes drug, can effectively treat and reverse heart failure in both diabetics and non-diabetics, say, researchers. The clinical trial, published in...
Read more

Only Five New Malls Were Launched In India 2020: Report

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, Indian cities in 2020 saw the addition of just five new malls as against 54 expected before the...
Read more

108 Films Will Vie In 9th Global Sustainability Film Awards

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
108 films based on environment and global sustainability issues from around 20 countries will vie for the forthcoming 9th annual Global Sustainability Film Awards...
Read more

‘Baricitinib’ Drug Can Reduce The Death Rate Among Elderly Covid-19 Infected People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have claimed that a type of arthritis drug called 'baricitinib' may reduce the risk of death among elderly patients infected with Covid-19. This medication...
Read more

IIT-G To Transform Biomass Wastes Into Valuable Chemicals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Monday said its researchers have formulated efficient 'pincer' catalytic systems that transform industrial/biomass wastes into valuable...
Read more

Ashtottaram 24: OṀ SANYĀSITVABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 24 Ashtottaram 24) OṀ SANYĀSITVABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-SUN-YAA-SIT-VA-BHOO-MYAI–NA-MA-HA                      ॐ संन्यासित्वभूम्यै नमः            (Sanyāsam: Renunciation, dispassion) The path of Sanyasa is beset with many difficulties. But it is...
Read more

Gauri Khan Talks About Her New Collaboration

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Gauri Khan has created a compendium of luxurious marble object darts for an International lifestyle brand, Arnaya's Festive Collection. It offers distinguished gifting options...
Read more

Beautifully Dressed Televisions Series For Style Tips

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that there are no more red carpet occasions, extravaganzas and fashion weeks, award nights, or other star-studded events, where do we turn to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada