Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's Why You Should Opt for Red Rice Noodles
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s Why You Should Opt for Red Rice Noodles

Red rice noodles is an ideal healthy alternative to regular noodles

0
Health benefits of red rice noodles
Red rice noodles is easy to make and takes barely 10 minutes to cook. Pinterest

By Puja Gupta

We have all grown up eating noodles either as a Sunday brunch, in birthday parties or an occasional surprise treat. It could be the much loved instant 2 minutes noodles or the Indo-Chinese version of hakka noodles. It still is a comfort food for many of us since it brings about some very happy childhood memories.

Although kids absolutely love it as a meal but as adults, we feel guilty since we know what goes into making noodles. Both instant as well as hakka noodles, available in the market, are made with maida/refined flour whose nutritional value is literally zero. It causes digestive issues as well as wreaks havoc to the blood sugar and cholesterol levels in the body.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Most noodles also contain MSG and other artificial flavour enhancers which have been time and again proven to be very harmful to our health. Does it mean that we should keep our kids away from noodles? Not necessarily, says Priya Prakash, Co-Founder, Naturally Yours.

Red rice noodles is an ideal healthy alternative to regular noodles. It is completely devoid of maida and is made using only red rice and whole-wheat flour. This makes it a very good source of dietary fibers and antioxidants. It is easy to make and takes barely 10 minutes to cook, thus making it a great choice for individuals who want to eat healthy but are hard-pressed for time. It is also ideal for moms, who can get their kids to consume wholegrains without a fuss, since it is in the form of their favourite meal, she suggests.

Health benefits of red rice noodles
Red rice noodles is completely devoid of maida and is made using only red rice and whole-wheat flour. Pinterest

Prakash shares some health benefits of red rice noodles

No maida/refined flour:

Thus makes this a delicious guilt-free meal.

Easy to digest:

Red rice noodles have high fiber content due to the presence of wholegrains. This helps to support healthy digestion.

Provides all the benefits of nutritious red rice in kid friendly format:

It provides you with the goodness of red rice, which has 10 times more antioxidants than brown rice and is also very rich in essential nutrients, iron, vitamin, phosphorus and fiber.

Tastemaker is MSG free:

The tastemaker is free of MSG, artificial additives, taste enhancers, colour, preservatives etc. It is made using natural spices like turmeric, ginger and pepper which also support a healthy digestion. Thus making it ideal for kids.

Time Saver:

The most important benefit is that these noodles are easy to make in under 10 minutes.
The noodles tastes very similar to regular noodles and can be used in different recipes like Ramen, schezwan, chopseuy etc.

Kid friendly meal:

Super easy way to introduce wholegrains in children’s diet since they absolutely love noodles.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: यूजर्स के डेटा संग छेड़छाड़ के लिए ट्विटर पर लगा 25 करोड़ डॉलर का जुर्माना 

Rich in antioxidants:

Red rice has 10 times more antioxidants than brown rice. The antioxidant called Anthocyanin is the pigment which gives red rice its reddish-purple color. These are powerful anti-inflammatory agents and also help to promote skin and eye health.

Health benefits of red rice noodles
Red rice noodles contains no artificial sweeteners or unfamiliar ingredients. Pinterest

Only Natural spices:

The tastemaker is made using only natural spices like turmeric, ginger, pepper etc which help to support a healthy digestion. There are no artificial sweeteners or unfamiliar ingredients.

Ideal for individuals following weight management diets:

Since it is made using wholegrains, the fiber content in these noodles helps to slow down digestion and makes you feel fuller for a longer period of time. This in turn prevents you from overeating or reaching out for unhealthy junk food in between your meals, thus supporting healthy weight management.

Here’s a simple recipe for you to try at home

  • Take about 2L of water in a large pan and boil on high heat. Add a tsp of salt in it.
    Once the water has come to a rolling boil, add Red Rice Noodles.
  • Stir once to make sure that the noodles are not sticking together or to the bottom of the pan.
  • Continue to boil on high heat, stirring occasionally, until the water returns to a rolling boil (about 2 minutes)
  • Once the water begins to bubble and foam, you may wish to turn down the temperature a bit to keep it from boiling over
  • Boil for another 5 to 7 minutes.
  • Test a piece of noodles to see whether it is the texture you’re looking for (cooked but still a bit firm)

  • Health benefits of red rice noodles
    Try this simple recipe at home and enjoy! Pinterest

Also Read: Viruses Play Key Evolutionary Role in Species’ Ability to Reproduce, Survive: Study

  • Drain the water and keep the noodles aside. Rinse it and then toss it with a bit of oil to make sure that the noodles don’t stick to itself.
  • Saute the vegetables of your choice (like onion, carrot, capsicum, cabbage, beans etc) in 1 tsp of oil.
  • Add the seasonings from the seasonings pack and mix well. In case it becomes too dry, add a tsp of oil to it.
  • Toss it with the cooked Red Rice noodles and serve hot. (IANS)

Previous articleVaricose Veins Raising Medical And Cosmetic Concerns
Next articleBuilding a Career in the Field of Ethical Hacking – 5Ws and 1H

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Probiotics May Help With Obesity And Losing Weight: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that probiotics may help children and adolescents with obesity lose weight when taken alongside a calorie-controlled diet. Foods that broaden the profile...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Is It Possible to Get the Coronavirus Twice?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Is it possible to get the coronavirus more than once? Scientists don't know for sure yet, but they believe it's unlikely. Health experts think people...
Read more
Lead Story

Everything You Need to Know About Labor Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
Labor Day is a national holiday, created to honor U.S. workers and their contribution to the economy. Many Americans use the day to celebrate...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Probiotics May Help With Obesity And Losing Weight: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that probiotics may help children and adolescents with obesity lose weight when taken alongside a calorie-controlled diet. Foods that broaden the profile...
Read more

Is It Possible to Get the Coronavirus Twice?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Is it possible to get the coronavirus more than once? Scientists don't know for sure yet, but they believe it's unlikely. Health experts think people...
Read more

Everything You Need to Know About Labor Day

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Labor Day is a national holiday, created to honor U.S. workers and their contribution to the economy. Many Americans use the day to celebrate...
Read more

Antibody Tests Disappoint Public After Months

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In April, during the height of the coronavirus lockdown, Trump administration health experts hailed a test that would confirm if someone had already had...
Read more

Northern India’s Energy Systems Can Be Switched To 100% Clean Energy By 2050: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Finland's Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) and Delhi-based 'Climate Trends' in a new report on Tuesday established how northern India's energy systems, comprising the...
Read more

Letter to the Editor: Political Violence Against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of Political violence against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad) The Editor, Political violence against Indians...
Read more

How an Online Training Helped me During my Internship at DRDO

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
About the Author: N. Caleb Jebadurai, a student of the Shepherd Institute of Technology, talks about his internship experiences at DRDO before and after...
Read more

Building a Career in the Field of Ethical Hacking – 5Ws and 1H

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With technological advancements, the IT industry is growing at a rapid rate. Companies continue to generate a huge amount of data every day, leading...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x