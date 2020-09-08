Here’s Why You Should Opt for Red Rice Noodles

By Puja Gupta

We have all grown up eating noodles either as a Sunday brunch, in birthday parties or an occasional surprise treat. It could be the much loved instant 2 minutes noodles or the Indo-Chinese version of hakka noodles. It still is a comfort food for many of us since it brings about some very happy childhood memories.

Although kids absolutely love it as a meal but as adults, we feel guilty since we know what goes into making noodles. Both instant as well as hakka noodles, available in the market, are made with maida/refined flour whose nutritional value is literally zero. It causes digestive issues as well as wreaks havoc to the blood sugar and cholesterol levels in the body.

Most noodles also contain MSG and other artificial flavour enhancers which have been time and again proven to be very harmful to our health. Does it mean that we should keep our kids away from noodles? Not necessarily, says Priya Prakash, Co-Founder, Naturally Yours.

Red rice noodles is an ideal healthy alternative to regular noodles. It is completely devoid of maida and is made using only red rice and whole-wheat flour. This makes it a very good source of dietary fibers and antioxidants. It is easy to make and takes barely 10 minutes to cook, thus making it a great choice for individuals who want to eat healthy but are hard-pressed for time. It is also ideal for moms, who can get their kids to consume wholegrains without a fuss, since it is in the form of their favourite meal, she suggests.

Prakash shares some health benefits of red rice noodles

No maida/refined flour:

Thus makes this a delicious guilt-free meal.

Easy to digest:

Red rice noodles have high fiber content due to the presence of wholegrains. This helps to support healthy digestion.

Provides all the benefits of nutritious red rice in kid friendly format:

It provides you with the goodness of red rice, which has 10 times more antioxidants than brown rice and is also very rich in essential nutrients, iron, vitamin, phosphorus and fiber.

Tastemaker is MSG free:

The tastemaker is free of MSG, artificial additives, taste enhancers, colour, preservatives etc. It is made using natural spices like turmeric, ginger and pepper which also support a healthy digestion. Thus making it ideal for kids.

Time Saver:

The most important benefit is that these noodles are easy to make in under 10 minutes.

The noodles tastes very similar to regular noodles and can be used in different recipes like Ramen, schezwan, chopseuy etc.

Kid friendly meal:

Super easy way to introduce wholegrains in children’s diet since they absolutely love noodles.

Rich in antioxidants:

Red rice has 10 times more antioxidants than brown rice. The antioxidant called Anthocyanin is the pigment which gives red rice its reddish-purple color. These are powerful anti-inflammatory agents and also help to promote skin and eye health.

Only Natural spices:

The tastemaker is made using only natural spices like turmeric, ginger, pepper etc which help to support a healthy digestion. There are no artificial sweeteners or unfamiliar ingredients.

Ideal for individuals following weight management diets:

Since it is made using wholegrains, the fiber content in these noodles helps to slow down digestion and makes you feel fuller for a longer period of time. This in turn prevents you from overeating or reaching out for unhealthy junk food in between your meals, thus supporting healthy weight management.

Here’s a simple recipe for you to try at home

Take about 2L of water in a large pan and boil on high heat. Add a tsp of salt in it.

Once the water has come to a rolling boil, add Red Rice Noodles.

Continue to boil on high heat, stirring occasionally, until the water returns to a rolling boil (about 2 minutes)

Once the water begins to bubble and foam, you may wish to turn down the temperature a bit to keep it from boiling over

Boil for another 5 to 7 minutes.

Test a piece of noodles to see whether it is the texture you’re looking for (cooked but still a bit firm)



