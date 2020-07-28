Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Optimism Rising Among Indians Towards Job Security: LinkedIn
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Optimism Rising Among Indians Towards Job Security: LinkedIn

Most Indians aim to somehow retain jobs to remain confident, tells LinkedIn

0
Most Indians aim to somehow retain jobs to remain confident: LinkedIn
People are willing to take up to 50% cut in their salaries for an assured job. Pixabay

There has been a modest rise in the overall confidence among professionals in India as retaining a job has itself become a strong booster for many in these tough times, LinkedIn said on Tuesday.

Based on the survey responses of 1,303 professionals in India, the LinkedIn ‘Workforce Confidence Index’ revealed rising optimism towards job security as businesses slowly reopened last month in the country.

“Many people are willing to take up to 50 per cent cut in their salaries for an assured job. This means that whoever retains a job today, clearly knows that his/her role matters to the organization even in the new reality,” explained HR expert Prabir Jha.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The findings showed that about two in three professionals will increase their time spent searching for (66 per cent) and applying to (64 per cent) jobss in the next two weeks.

The active job seekers aim to upskill today for a safer tomorrow as 68 per cent said they will increase their time spent on online learning to harbour long-term job security and career progression.

Most Indians aim to somehow retain jobs to remain confident: LinkedIn
The findings showed that about two in three professionals will increase their time spent searching for jobs in the next two weeks. Pixabay

However, only one in four senior professionals said they would increase their time spent on searching for jobs in comparison to almost half (45 per cent) of the junior workforce.

Also Read: Lithium in Drinking Water Linked to Anti-Suicidal Effect

The showed that only 16 per cent of decision makers would increase the number of jobs they apply to, when compared to 48 per cent of the junior workforce.

“More experienced workers may have savings to support them in the long run,” said Jha, explaining why senior professionals are not as inclined towards increasing their time spent on searching for jobs. (IANS)

Previous articleCracking Misconceptions About Hemp Oil
Next articleApple Tops Forbes’ Annual List of World’s Most Valuable Brands

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Flipkart Quick: A Hyperlocal Service for Quick Delivery

NewsGram Desk - 0
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its hyperlocal service here, more than four years after shutting down a similar experiment conducted...
Read more
Health & Fitness

College Students More Anxious, Depressed During Pandemic: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
College students were more anxious and depressed during the initial phase of Covid-19 compared with similar period in previous academic years. The study, published in...
Read more
Environment

World Nature Conservation Day: Here’s How You Can Contribute

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar July 28 is marked globally as World Nature Conservation Day, which reminds us of the importance of nature in our day to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,973FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Flipkart Quick: A Hyperlocal Service for Quick Delivery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its hyperlocal service here, more than four years after shutting down a similar experiment conducted...
Read more

College Students More Anxious, Depressed During Pandemic: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
College students were more anxious and depressed during the initial phase of Covid-19 compared with similar period in previous academic years. The study, published in...
Read more

World Nature Conservation Day: Here’s How You Can Contribute

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar July 28 is marked globally as World Nature Conservation Day, which reminds us of the importance of nature in our day to...
Read more

We Need to Move Away From ‘Use And Throw’ Culture: Randeep Hooda

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Randeep Hooda says there is a need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that can be reused and recycled. "India has...
Read more

Need to Teach Children to Navigate Through Misinformation: Vice President

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emphasised on the need to teach children...
Read more

Apple Tops Forbes’ Annual List of World’s Most Valuable Brands

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With a brand value of $241.2 billion (a 17 per cent increase year-over-year), Apple has topped the Forbes' annual list of the World's Most...
Read more

Optimism Rising Among Indians Towards Job Security: LinkedIn

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There has been a modest rise in the overall confidence among professionals in India as retaining a job has itself become a strong booster...
Read more

Cracking Misconceptions About Hemp Oil

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Hemp or hempseed oil is a popular ingredient for beauty and skincare products. However, it does come with its own set of popular myths. FOLLOW...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,973FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada