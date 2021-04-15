Thursday, April 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Oral hygiene Can Prevent Heart infection Risk Caused By Bacteria Around The...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Oral hygiene Can Prevent Heart infection Risk Caused By Bacteria Around The Teeth

In the presence of poor oral hygiene and gingival disease, VGS IE is far more likely to develop from bacteria attributable to routine daily activities such as toothbrushing than from a dental procedure

0
Dental Health
Scientific data since the 2007 AHA guidelines support the view that limited use of preventive antibiotics for dental procedures hasn't increased cases of endocarditis and is an important step at combating antibiotic overuse in the population. Unsplash

Maintaining good oral health is more important than use of antibiotics in dental procedures, according to a new American Heart Association (AHA) scientific statement.

Oral hygiene may be key in preventing a heart infection caused by bacteria around the teeth, affirmed the statement, published in the journal Circulation.

Infective endocarditis (IE), also called bacterial endocarditis, is a heart infection caused by bacteria that enter the bloodstream and settle in the heart lining, a heart valve or a blood vessel.

Intravenous drug use increases risk for IE. There’s been concern that certain dental procedures may increase the risk of developing Viridans group streptococcal infective endocarditis (VGS IE) in vulnerable patients.

VGS IE is caused by bacteria that collect in plaque on the tooth surface and cause inflammation and swelling of the gums.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Scientific data since the 2007 AHA guidelines support the view that limited use of preventive antibiotics for dental procedures hasn’t increased cases of endocarditis and is an important step at combating antibiotic overuse in the population,” said Walter R. Wilson, from the Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, US.

The new guidance affirms previous recommendations that only four categories of heart patients should be prescribed antibiotics prior to certain dental procedures to prevent VGS IE due to their higher risk for complications from the infection.

Heart Health
Maintaining good oral health is more important than use of antibiotics in dental procedures, according to a new American Heart Association (AHA) scientific statement. Pixabay

The groups are: people with prosthetic heart valves or prosthetic material used for valve repair; people who have had a previous case of infective endocarditis; adults and children with congenital heart disease; or people who have undergone a heart transplant.

The AHA’s 2007 guidelines, which presented the biggest shift in recommendations, resulted in about 90 per cent fewer patients requiring antibiotics.

ALSO READ: Why Doesn’t The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Fall Over?

Prescribing antibiotics prior to certain dental procedures only among high risk patients may help prevent VGS IE, the researchers noted.

In the presence of poor oral hygiene and gingival disease, VGS IE is far more likely to develop from bacteria attributable to routine daily activities such as toothbrushing than from a dental procedure, they said. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleTop 7 Laptops You Should Buy For Programming
Next articleHindko: ‘The Language Of Hind’

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Know About The Term ‘Gaslighting’ Growing In Popularity

NewsGram Desk - 0
Gaslighting. A term used so frequently by millennials and a concept that has been growing in popularity. So, what is 'gaslighting' you ask? It...
Read more
Health & Fitness

A Few Tips To Keep Yourself Anxiety-Free During The Pandemic Scare

NewsGram Desk - 0
Anxiety is our body's natural response to stress. It's a feeling of fear or apprehension about what's to come. On the first day of...
Read more
Lead Story

Pandemic Made Us Realize The Importance Of Going Digital

NewsGram Desk - 0
For 28-year-old Pratyush Ranjan, the Covid-hit 2020 taught him hard lessons in embracing a digital life, not only for shopping clothes or shoes but...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Know About The Term ‘Gaslighting’ Growing In Popularity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Gaslighting. A term used so frequently by millennials and a concept that has been growing in popularity. So, what is 'gaslighting' you ask? It...
Read more

A Few Tips To Keep Yourself Anxiety-Free During The Pandemic Scare

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Anxiety is our body's natural response to stress. It's a feeling of fear or apprehension about what's to come. On the first day of...
Read more

Pandemic Made Us Realize The Importance Of Going Digital

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For 28-year-old Pratyush Ranjan, the Covid-hit 2020 taught him hard lessons in embracing a digital life, not only for shopping clothes or shoes but...
Read more

Study: Obese Or Overweight Patients At Higher Risk Of Severe COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients who are overweight or obese are likely to have more severe Covid-19 and are highly likely to require invasive respiratory support, a new...
Read more

Explore The Range Of Dates For The Holy Month

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Muslims across the world break their Ramadan fast with a date as it was guided by the Prophet. Although dates are loaded with a...
Read more

Second COVID Wave Super Dangerous For Kids: Health Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In what should worry Indian parents the most, an increasing number of children are now being infected with Covid-19 along with serious symptoms in...
Read more

Facebook: India Ranked 49th In World Internet Inclusion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the cheapest data plans and nearly 700 million internet users, India is at a dismal 49th spot globally when it comes to internet...
Read more

Hindko: ‘The Language Of Hind’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht "Hindko" is a Pashto (an eastern Iranian language) word that was originally translated as the 'language of Hind.' Hindko, which many people...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada