Friday, January 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Organic Chocolates Are in High Demand in The Indian Market
Lead StoryLife Style

Organic Chocolates Are in High Demand in The Indian Market

The demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free in chocolates is increasing rapidly

0
Chocolates
There is a growing interest and demand for dark chocolate as people are paying far more attention to health and sugar reduction now. Pinterest

The artisanal, bean-to-bar chocolate making will further gain feet in India in the coming years. An evolving palate of Indian consumers will help the rise of India-made chocolates and brands that use honest, natural ingredients and practise small-batch handcrafting, says Sheetal Saxena, founder of Colocal, an artisanal chocolate brand.

Colocal, which has a casual cafe diner and chocolate factory at its flagship in Delhi’s Chhatarpur, is a bean-to-bar concept based on strategically sourcing locally grown cacao and transforming it into the finest, skillfully blended chocolate available to all the chocoholics out there in every possible form. The idea behind the brand is to introduce people to the craft chocolate world, where they get to taste the real chocolate with their varied notes, made out of premium quality Indian beans.

“There is a growing interest and demand for dark chocolate as people are paying far more attention to health and sugar reduction now. The demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free in chocolates is increasing rapidly. At Colocal our dark hot chocolates are evidently popular. We offer dark hot chocolate variants in strengths 55 per cent, 64 per cent, 72 per cent and 85 per cent with added flavours like mint, raspberry and chilli, and sea salt,” Saxena told IANSlife.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Colocal is conceptualised by Sheetal Saxena and Nishant Kumar Sinha, who recently launched the flagship diner in the capital. While serving delicious chocolate-based dishes, the place also has a chocolate factory on the floor above, where diners can experience chocolate being created.

The process of making craft chocolates is often seen as the most complex and layered product to work with. The whole process from bean-to-bar is an extensive and far-flung activity, involving a lot of steps before the final bar is produced. The brand sources the Cacao from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the two regions where the best quality cacao is grown in India. Once the beans are plucked from the Cacao tree, they are then taken for fermentation at a high temperature to get the right profile. After fermentation, the beans are left for 3-4 days to dry completely before the process of roasting starts.

Chocolates
The demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free in chocolates is increasing rapidly. Pinterest

Roasting is the most important yet momentous part of the entire process. It brings out the desired notes, taste, colour and texture of the cacao beans. Once the beans cool down, they are cracked open and separated. Then the Cacao nibs are crushed and sugar is added to make the final chocolate bars. After the Cacao nibs are crushed and made into chocolate liquor, they are further conched to remove the acidic acids from the bar for a better after-taste. Tempering is the final step and this is what decides the final finish look and taste of the chocolate. All chocolates are tempered at different temperatures and are packaged and distributed around the world. The entire process of making a bar out of roasted cacao beans takes up to 72 hours.

ALSO READ: Women Are Always Taught To Give Love Than Demand Love: Neha Bhasin

The menu at Colocal is handpicked and assorted with a mix of Italian and Continental fare such as sourdough pizzas, handmade Pastas, scrumptious burgers and sandwiches, not to forget the most popular and celebrated Roastery Coffee House coffee beverage menu. It also incorporates delectable drinks and a food menu made using the in-house chocolates like hot chocolate, cold chocolate, cacao cold brew, to name a few. It also offers baked goods and bakery items overwhelmingly revolving around chocolates. The appetizing desserts include Chocolate Souffle, Chocolate Tart, Cakes, Chocolate Babka, Sourdough, Croissant, Pain au chocolat, amongst many more intriguing treats.

Where: COLOCAL, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhattarpur, New Delhi. (IANS)

Previous articleResearches Develop DNA Test To identify Traces of Pneumonia in Patients with Severe COVID
Next articleResearch Scholars of IIT Guwahati Develop Digital Health System For Remote Areas

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Research Scholars of IIT Guwahati Develop Digital Health System For Remote Areas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Two research scholars of IIT Guwahati have submitted an idea of a benchtop digital setup integrated with an algorithm to record initial screening parameters...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researches Develop DNA Test To identify Traces of Pneumonia in Patients with Severe COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a DNA test to quickly identify secondary infections in Covid-19 patients, who have double the risk of developing pneumonia while on...
Read more
Entertainment

Here’s The List of Latest and Lined-Up Releases in The Streaming Space!

NewsGram Desk - 0
From the entry of Kajol in digital space to Marvel studios launching their new phase, the streaming space is buzzing with new beginnings in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Research Scholars of IIT Guwahati Develop Digital Health System For Remote Areas

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Two research scholars of IIT Guwahati have submitted an idea of a benchtop digital setup integrated with an algorithm to record initial screening parameters...
Read more

Organic Chocolates Are in High Demand in The Indian Market

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The artisanal, bean-to-bar chocolate making will further gain feet in India in the coming years. An evolving palate of Indian consumers will help the...
Read more

Researches Develop DNA Test To identify Traces of Pneumonia in Patients with Severe COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a DNA test to quickly identify secondary infections in Covid-19 patients, who have double the risk of developing pneumonia while on...
Read more

Here’s The List of Latest and Lined-Up Releases in The Streaming Space!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
From the entry of Kajol in digital space to Marvel studios launching their new phase, the streaming space is buzzing with new beginnings in...
Read more

Women Are Always Taught To Give Love Than Demand Love: Neha Bhasin

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Neha Bhasin drew from her life to create Tu kya jaane, her new song that has been winning her acclaim from fans. "One of...
Read more

Survey: Digital Payment Methods Are Well Accepted By Indian Households

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital payment methods are well accepted by Indian households and are not just the preserve of the rich or well-educated, finds a study conducted...
Read more

Smoking Linked To Higher Risk Of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Adults who smoke or who are genetically predisposed to smoking behaviors are more likely to experience a serious type of stroke called subarachnoid hemorrhage...
Read more

Mars Rover Likely To Record The First-Ever Sound Clips Of The Planet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When the Mars Perseverance rover lands on the Red Planet on February 18, it will not only collect stunning images and rock samples, the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada